NAFTA and Other Trade Deals Have Not Gutted American Manufacturing—Period: Live at Vox.com

NewImage

Live at Vox.com: NAFTA and Other Trade Deals Have Not Gutted American Manufacturing—Period: Politically speaking, there was no debate on United States international trade agreements in 2016: All politicians seeking to win a national election, or even to create a party-spanning political coalition, agree that our trade agreements are bad things.... From the left... Bernie Sanders.... From the right—I do not think it’s wrong but it’s not quite correct to call it “right,” at least not as Americans have hitherto understood what “right” is—but from somewhere... now-President Donald Trump.... From the center establishment... popular vote–winning (but Electoral College–losing)... Hillary Rodham Clinton.... “I will stop any trade deal that kills jobs or holds down wages, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership. I oppose it now, I’ll oppose it after the election, and I’ll oppose it as president.…” The rhetoric of all three candidates resonates with the criticism of trade agreements that we heard way back when NAFTA was on the table as a proposal—not, as today, something to blame all our current economic woes on... Read MOAR at http://vox.com

Continue reading "NAFTA and Other Trade Deals Have Not Gutted American Manufacturing—Period: Live at Vox.com" »

January 24, 2017 at 06:35 AM in Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Economics: Inequality, History, Long Form, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: (BiWeekly) Honest Broker, Streams: Cycle, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (35)

Twitter | Facebook

Current Links

Must-Reads:

  • Michael Klein, Edward Schumacher-Matos, and Miriam Wasserman: Econofact: About: "EconoFact is... to bring key facts and incisive analysis to the national debate on economic and social policies...
  • Simon Wren-Lewis: Attacking Economics is a Diversionary Tactic: "The financial crisis in the UK was the result of losses by banks on overseas assets, originating from the collapse in the US subprime market...
  • Martin Wolf: Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s Battle Over Globalisation: "[The Trumpists] believe, for example, that a value added tax not levied on exports is a subsidy to exports...

Most-Recent Should-Reads:

Charles Stross (2010): Insufficient Data: "So. I ask: how many people does it take, as a minimum, to maintain our current level of technological civilization?... * Paul Krugman: Donald the Unready: "Betsy DeVos... doesn’t know basic education terms, doesn’t know about federal statutes governing special education... * Kevin Drum: Who's Afraid of the Trans-Pacific Partnership?: "The responsibility of trade deals for the decline of manufacturing in the US has become practically holy writ over the past year... Should-Read: Ann Marie Marciarille: Email, The Gift That Keeps on Giving: "U.S. District Judge John D. Bates spilled a considerable amount of ink in yesterday's Memorandum Opinion enjoining the Aetna-Humana health insurance merger...

Most-Recent Links:

Continue reading "Current Links" »

January 29, 2017 at 05:45 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Note to Self: Energy in Bob Allen's subsistence budgets: 40hrs of 1 Strada outdoor heater = 2,000,000 BTUs = 600 kwh

January 25, 2017 at 04:22 PM in Economics: History, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Macro and Other Market Musings Note to President Trump It s Policy Divergence Not China Driving the Dollar

Should-Read: David Beckworth: It's Policy Divergence, Not China, Driving the Dollar: "President Trump is worried about the strong dollar... said... China holds down its currency...

Continue reading "" »

January 25, 2017 at 03:43 PM | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Live from Bloomberg News: "Tom Keene... featured your excellent Vox essay as his Morning Must Read...

...on Bloomberg Surveillance.... He would be honored to speak with you tomorrow about the essay. Are you available at 9:30am ET/6:30am PT [Thursday] on the phone on Bloomberg Radio?

Yes I am available. It should be fun...

January 25, 2017 at 12:51 PM in Economics: Growth, Economics: Inequality, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Live from the Habermasian Public Sphere: Coming imminently at http://milkenreview.org...

Cursor and Helicopter Money When Zero Just Isn t Low Enough Milken Institute Review

January 25, 2017 at 12:51 PM in Economics: Macro, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Ann Marie Marciarille: Email, The Gift That Keeps on Giving: "U.S. District Judge John D. Bates spilled a considerable amount of ink in yesterday's Memorandum Opinion enjoining the Aetna-Humana health insurance merger...

Continue reading "" »

January 25, 2017 at 12:00 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: This is a different degree of idiocy than we saw under Bush-Cheney or Cameron-Osborne. It could have been the case that Saddam Hussein had an active nuclear-weapons program. It could have been the case that the confidence benefits from fiscal austerity would have made it a good policy choice after 2010. It was unlikely in both cases. But there were possible worlds in which those things were true.

There is no possible world in which a VAT rebated at the border is an export subsidy:

Martin Wolf: Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s Battle Over Globalisation: "[The Trumpists] believe, for example, that a value added tax not levied on exports is a subsidy to exports...

Continue reading "" »

January 25, 2017 at 08:58 AM | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Remember--I was a soft TPP skeptic: I thought the IP protections and dispute resolution provisions were more likely than not to be unwise for the world (although probably profitable for the United States, and very profitable for the U.S. overclass.

Kevin Drum has a "shorter Brad DeLong":

Kevin Drum: Who's Afraid of the Trans-Pacific Partnership?: "The responsibility of trade deals for the decline of manufacturing in the US has become practically holy writ over the past year...

Continue reading "" »

January 25, 2017 at 08:48 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Paul Krugman: Donald the Unready: "Betsy DeVos... doesn’t know basic education terms, doesn’t know about federal statutes governing special education...

Continue reading "" »

January 24, 2017 at 05:05 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Charles Stross (2010): Insufficient Data: "So. I ask: how many people does it take, as a minimum, to maintain our current level of technological civilization?...

Continue reading "" »

January 24, 2017 at 04:59 PM in Books, Science Fiction, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (5)

Twitter | Facebook

Procrastinating on January 24, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

Continue reading "Procrastinating on January 24, 2017 " »

January 24, 2017 at 04:57 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Gideon Rachman: Truth, Lies and the Trump Administration: "Having a liar [like Donald Trump] in the White House is a disaster...

Continue reading "" »

January 24, 2017 at 04:08 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Barry Ritholtz: Concentration of Robots by Country: "Interesting way to look at global labor force:

Continue reading "" »

January 24, 2017 at 04:05 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Trade Deals and Jobs: The Elevator Pitch

Shenzhen skyline 2015 Google Search

Want the elevator pitch version of: NAFTA and other trade deals have not gutted American manufacturing—period?

Here it is:

If the United States had done the big things right in economic policy, the share of American workers with manufacturing jobs would nevertheless have still fallen from the 30% it was in 1950 to perhaps 12% today: that's how big the tide of technology has been, sending the proportion of the labor force in manufacturing on the same downward trajectory the proportion of the labor force in agriculture has followed in the past five centuries and the proportion of the labor force hunting and gathering followed ten thousand years ago. Germany did everything right as far as supporting its manufacturing sector and nurturing manufacturing jobs, and that is what happened in Germany.

The United States did a number of things wrong: Reagan deficits, Bush 43 deficits, a strong dollar policy kept long after its sell-by date, insufficient attention paid to nurturing many of our very valuable communities of engineering practice. As a result, our decline in manufacturing has been larger: because of those policy mistakes, we would now have not about 12% but about 9% of our workers in manufacturing.

But bad trade deals? NAFTA and China-WTO? Their effects have been to carry us down by 0.4%-points—from 9% to 8.6%. Maybe. And we have derived powerful compensating and I believe dominating benefits from those trade deals: lots of good stuff, cheap.

January 24, 2017 at 03:51 PM in Economics: Growth, Economics: Macro, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (3)

Twitter | Facebook

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Paul Krugman: Things Can Only Get Worse: "If America had a parliamentary system, Donald Trump...

Continue reading "" »

January 24, 2017 at 03:43 PM in Information: Better Press Corps/Journamalism, Philosophy: Moral, Politics, Science: Cognitive, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: Simon Wren-Lewis: Attacking Economics is a Diversionary Tactic: "The financial crisis in the UK was the result of losses by banks on overseas assets, originating from the collapse in the US subprime market...

Continue reading "" »

January 24, 2017 at 06:23 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Lars Svensson: Leaning against the wind: Re-evaluating the evidence: "‘Leaning against the wind’ refers to conducting, for financial-stability purposes...

Continue reading "" »

January 24, 2017 at 06:16 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Michael DeLong: Will Competition in Health Insurance Survive? The Odds Are Better After Yesterday

Cursor and Preview of Michael DeLong Will Competition in Health Insurance Survive The Odds Are Better After Yesterday

Will competition in health insurance survive?

The answer now is “perhaps”.

The federal courts, at their lowest district court level, have just weighed in on the side of more competition and fewer behemoth health insurance companies; on the side of more competition and fewer monopolies and near monopolies. This matters for consumers: monopolies are bad news, and monopolies where what is being sold is a very expensive necessity—which health insurance coverage is—very bad news for consumers, and so for societal well-being. If we are to retain a market-based health insurance system, people need effective options. A market in which there is only one insurance company, or two companies that collude to match each other’s prices, has all the bureaucratic drawbacks of a single-payer system plus all the drawbacks of a monopoly.

Continue reading "Michael DeLong: Will Competition in Health Insurance Survive? The Odds Are Better After Yesterday" »

January 24, 2017 at 05:53 AM in Economics: Health, Obama Administration, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Pro-Growth Liberal: Paul Ryan’s Two-Faced Comments on Auerbach’s Tax: "Page 15 of the tax portion of A Better Way...

Continue reading "" »

January 24, 2017 at 05:41 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Walt Mossberg: Lousy ads are ruining the online experience: "I left the Journal in 2013 and co-founded Recode...

Continue reading "" »

January 23, 2017 at 04:46 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Live from Kroeber Hall: Third caffeinated coffee drink in three weeks! Whee!! WHEE!!1!

January 23, 2017 at 04:45 PM in Berkeley, Science: Cognitive, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Eschaton: I've Known This Guy

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Duncan Black: I've Known This Guy: "When I was younger...

Continue reading "Eschaton: I've Known This Guy" »

January 23, 2017 at 03:27 PM in Moral Responsibility, Politics, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri | | Comments (5)

Twitter | Facebook

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Duncan Black: America's Worst Boss: "You sign up with the devil because you figure it'll be a great career move...

Continue reading "" »

January 23, 2017 at 03:25 PM in Information: Better Press Corps/Journamalism, Moral Responsibility, Politics, Science: Cognitive | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Procrastinating on January 23, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

Continue reading "Procrastinating on January 23, 2017 " »

January 23, 2017 at 06:14 AM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Brad DeLong: Office Hours: Spring 2017

San Francisco Bay

Scheduled: Evans Hall 691A: M 3:30-4:30 pm; W 11-12 noon

By appointment: email delong@econ.berkeley.edu

By internet (depending on your course):

January 23, 2017 at 05:52 AM in Berkeley, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: Talking Points!

Michael Klein, Edward Schumacher-Matos, and Miriam Wasserman: Econofact: About: "EconoFact is... to bring key facts and incisive analysis to the national debate on economic and social policies...

Continue reading "" »

January 23, 2017 at 05:43 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Links for the Week of January 22, 2016

Must-Reads:

Most-Recent Should-Reads:

Most-Recent Links:

Continue reading "Links for the Week of January 22, 2016" »

January 22, 2017 at 07:13 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (9)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 4

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford), chapter 4 http://amzn.to/2iloEx6

As you read, focus on:

  1. The "standard package" of economic policies that, if successfully implemented, allows a 19th century economy to catch up to the world's then industrial leaders.

  2. The absence of large gaps in technological competence across the North Atlantic--how by 1870 or so the more advanced parts of western Europe and North America were very close to being one single engineering technical community. Note also that nobody outside was able to join.

  3. Up until 1870 or so technological progress was focused on the "old industries"--steam, iron, and textiles--of the Industrial Revolution. Starting in 1870 we get "new industries": automobiles, petroleum, electricity, chemicals. Does Allen provide us with a way to understand why there was this sudden spreading-out of the front of invention and innovation from narrow to broad?

  4. Allen's has a tidy explanation of why Zimbabwe, Malawi, and India are poor today--that it is unprofitable to invest in machines because labor is cheap and labor is cheap because nobody has invested in machines. Thus even though the technological knowledge is in the air, and even though finance for profitable projects is easily raised throughout the world, the poor stay poor. Is this an adequate theory? Isn't it close to being a tautology--or, alternatively, to being a simple declaration that anything can happen? How could we make more intellectual progress on this issue?

Continue reading "Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 4" »

January 22, 2017 at 02:26 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Economics: History, History, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapters 2 and 3

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford), chapters 2 and 3 http://amzn.to/2iloEx6

  1. Bob Allen has his own theory of what laid the foundations of the Industrial Revolution of 1750-1870. It is a smart theory. It is a good theory. It is a well-argued theory. It is an evidence-based theory. But it is a contested theory. Others, as smart as Allen, think it is wrong.

  2. In this chapter Allen presents his theory.

  3. He takes occasional swipes at other theories. Treat them more seriously than he does.

  4. Allen's theory is, basically, that technological developments in ocean sailing and cannon produce maritime empires that encourage and dominate trade; that trade produces high wages in the imperial center; and thus it becomes, for probably the only time in history, profitable to develop the steam engine--if you also have a culture of mechanical engineers, really cheap coal, and excellent water transport. Thereafter what your engineers have learned from building the first generation of steam engines allows them to improve it and build other machines. And the Industrial Revolution is off and running. Try to grasp the whole theory as you read.

Continue reading "Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapters 2 and 3" »

January 22, 2017 at 02:08 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: David Landes (2006): Why Europe and the West? Why Not China?

David Landes (2006): Why Europe and the West? Why Not China? http://tinyurl.com/dl20161210b

As you read, note:

  • Adam Smith laid out what went wrong as the background for his picture of how things can go right, while Landes is as interested in the roots of relative--and absolute--economic failure as of success.

Continue reading "Reading: David Landes (2006): Why Europe and the West? Why Not China?" »

January 22, 2017 at 01:24 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Economics: History, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Jared Diamond (1997): Agriculture: The Worst Mistake in the History of the Human Race

Jared Diamond (1997): Agriculture: The Worst Mistake in the History of the Human Race http://tinyurl.com/dl20161210a

The coming of agriculture would seem to have only pluses:

  1. You can obtain a lot more food with less work compared with hunting-and-gathering.
  2. You no longer have to carry your babies around the landscape when they are most vulnerable.
  3. You don't have to carry all of your useful stuff with you--hence you can spend more time making durable, useful stuff because it will still be around when you need it.

What's the downside? Jared Diamond says that there are very powerful downsides to the invention of agriculture and the adoption of an agricultural lifestyle? What are they? Is he right?

Continue reading "Reading: Jared Diamond (1997): Agriculture: The Worst Mistake in the History of the Human Race" »

January 22, 2017 at 01:07 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Health, Economics: History, Economics: Inequality, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (12)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Alan Taylor (2012): Colonial America: A Very Short Introduction

Alan Taylor (2012): Colonial America: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford University Press: 019538914X) http://amzn.to/2j29W9S

  1. This is what you need for background: Know this, and the pre-1800 part of the American economic history course will make sense. Don't know this, and it won't... Housekeeping:

Continue reading "Reading: Alan Taylor (2012): Colonial America: A Very Short Introduction" »

January 22, 2017 at 12:57 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: History, History | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Paul Boyer (2012): American History: A Very Short Introduction

Paul Boyer (2012): American History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford University Press: 019538914X) http://amzn.to/2gQw7QE

  1. This is what you need for background: know this, and the American economic history course will make sense. Don't know this, and it won't...

Continue reading "Reading: Paul Boyer (2012): American History: A Very Short Introduction" »

January 22, 2017 at 12:50 PM in Berkeley, Books, History | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Barry Eichengreen (2011): Economic History and Economic Policy

Barry Eichengreen (2011): Economic History and Economic Policy http://eml.berkeley.edu//~eichengr/EHA_Pres_Add_9-9-11.pdf

As you read, formulate your answers to the following questions:

  1. What does Eichengreen think are the uses of history, as shown in the use of history in trying to understand the macroeconomic crisis that began in 2008?

  2. What does Eichengreen think are the abuses of history, as shown in the use of history in trying to understand the macroeconomic crisis that began in 2008?

  3. What rules and approaches does Eichengreen arrive it for future people trying to use history better?

  4. Do you agree with his rules and approaches?

Continue reading "Reading: Barry Eichengreen (2011): Economic History and Economic Policy" »

January 22, 2017 at 12:41 PM in Berkeley, Economics: History, Economics: Macro, History, Science: Cognitive, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Trevon Logan (2015): A Time (Not) Apart: A Lesson in Economic History from Cotton Picking Books

Trevon Logan (2015): A Time (Not) Apart: A Lesson in Economic History from Cotton Picking Books

  1. I--that is, Brad DeLong, the lecturer--am an economist. Trevon Logan is an economist too. We focus on numbers: prices and quantities, incomes and expenditures, productivity and preferences. In our view, the economy is overwhelmingly what you get out of it for what you give up, and what the alternative options are. Here in his presidential address Trevon Logan argues that that economists' approach misses a good part--half? more than half?--of what is really going on and what is really important. Do you think he is right?

  2. Think about this during the course. Would you feel comfortable answering a question on the final exam about how taking Trevon Logan seriously ought to have led me to teach a different course? There may well be such a question...

  3. Trevon ends his article with: "It is relatively easy to count up the pounds of cotton picked per person per day, but much harder to face the reality of what that calculation means to those whose hands picked that cotton. Economic history requires that we face that reality.... There are lived experiences beneath the data, after all, and there are lessons beyond what is recorded in quantitative sources which may be far more valuable to our empirical knowledge. If we are to tell the lessons of economic history we have to be certain that we are telling all of it." Numbers are required to understand whether anecdotes are typical or exceptional. Anecdotes are required to learn what numbers mean. I assigned this paper primarily because I want you to take it to heart. I want you, throughout this course, to remember it and be constantly asking yourselves "what do these numbers mean?"

Continue reading "Reading: Trevon Logan (2015): A Time (Not) Apart: A Lesson in Economic History from Cotton Picking Books" »

January 22, 2017 at 12:20 PM in Berkeley, Economics: History, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Science: Cognitive, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Https upload wikimedia org wikipedia commons a a1 Statue of Liberty 7 jpg

January 22, 2017 at 08:27 AM in History, Moral Responsibility, Politics | | Comments (4)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Robert Allen (2004): Progress and Poverty in Early Modern Europe: "At the end of the middle ages, the urban, manufacturing core of Europe was on the Mediterranean with an important offshoot in Flanders...

Continue reading "" »

January 22, 2017 at 08:23 AM | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Has Protectionism Ever Worked?: DeLong FAQ

San Francisco Bay

Q: Has protectionism ever worked? Are there examples of countries throughout history that have embraced protectionist policies, and did that yield positive results? And what do these examples, if there are any, tell us about the economic plans of Mr. Trump?

A: If I were you, I would go grab Robert Allen's Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction <http://amzn.to/2kgt8pj>, and immediately read chapters 8 and 9.

Continue reading "Has Protectionism Ever Worked?: DeLong FAQ" »

January 22, 2017 at 06:44 AM in Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: DeLong FAQ, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (14)

Twitter | Facebook

Weekend Reading: Richard Feynman: Math and Science

Feynman diagrams Google Search

Richard Feynman: Math and Science: "I’m going to describe to you how Nature is—and if you don’t like it, that’s going to get in the way of your understanding it...

...It’s a problem that physicists have learned to deal with: They’ve learned to realize that whether they like a theory or they don’t like a theory is not the essential question. Rather, it is whether or not the theory gives predictions that agree with experiment. It is not a question of whether a theory is philosophically delightful, or easy to understand, or perfectly reasonable from the point of view of common sense. The theory of quantum electrodynamics describes Nature as absurd from the point of view of common sense. And it agrees fully with experiment. So I hope you can accept Nature as She is—absurd.

Continue reading "Weekend Reading: Richard Feynman: Math and Science" »

January 21, 2017 at 08:50 AM in Science: Cognitive, Streams: (Weekend) Reading, Streams: Cycle | | Comments (8)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: We are narrative-loving animals. It's how we think. We are jumped-up East African Plains Apes, only 3000 generations removed from those who first developed language, trying to understand the world as monkeys with, as Winnie-the-Pooh would say, “very little brain”. We are lousy at remembering lists—that is why we need to write them down. We are not much good at retaining sets of information—unless we can, somehow, turn them into a journey or a memory palace. We are excellent, however, at remembering landscapes. And we are fabulous at stories: human characters with believable motivations; beginnings, middles, and endings; hubris and nemesis; cause and effect; villains and heroes. To place ideas and lessons in the context of a story is a mighty aid to our thinking:

Charles Stross: Why Scifi Matters More When the Future Looks So Dangerous: "Near-future scifi is not a predictive medium: it doesn’t directly reflect reality so much as it presents us with a funhouse mirror view of the world around us...

Continue reading "" »

January 21, 2017 at 05:31 AM in Science Fiction, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (4)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Xavier Jaravel: The Unequal Gains from Product Innovations: Evidence from the US Retail Sector: "From 2004 to 2013 higher-income households systematically experienced a larger increase in product variety and a lower inflation rate for continuing products...

Continue reading "" »

January 20, 2017 at 06:52 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Larry Summers: Disillusioned in Davos: "I am disturbed by (i) the spectacle of financiers who three months ago were telling anyone who would listen that they would never do business with a Trump company...

Continue reading "" »

January 20, 2017 at 06:51 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (9)

Twitter | Facebook

Weekend Reading: John Scalzi: The New Year and the Bend of the Arc

Il Quarto Stato

John Scalzi: The New Year and the Bend of the Arc: "As we begin 2017...

...there is something I’ve been thinking about, that I’d like for you to consider for the new year. It starts with a famous quote, the best-known version of which is from Martin Luther King, but which goes back to the transcendentalist Theodore Parker. The quote is:

The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.

Continue reading "Weekend Reading: John Scalzi: The New Year and the Bend of the Arc" »

January 20, 2017 at 02:47 PM in History, Moral Responsibility, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: (Weekend) Reading, Streams: Cycle | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Procrastinating on January 20, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

  • Duncan Black: Conservative Health Care Plan: "Liberal Trump fanfic scenarios aside...
  • Kevin Drum: Why Do Republicans Hate Obamacare?: "Why the continued rabid opposition to Obamacare?...
  • Nick Rowe: AD/AS: A Suggested Interpretation: "Many macroeconomists don't like the Aggregate Demand/Aggregate Supply framework.... So I am going to explain it...
  • N. Gregory Mankiw and Lawrence H. Summers (1984): Are Tax Cuts Really Expansionary?: "If consumer spending generates more money demand than other components of GNP...
  • [Money Demand a Function of Private Consumption Spending, Not Income | Equitable Growth][]
  • Bridget Ansel: [Weekend Reading: “Stop, children, what’s that sound?” edition | Equitable Growth][]

Continue reading "Procrastinating on January 20, 2017" »

January 20, 2017 at 11:05 AM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: N. Gregory Mankiw and Lawrence H. Summers (1984): Are Tax Cuts Really Expansionary?: "If consumer spending generates more money demand than other components of GNP...

Continue reading "" »

January 20, 2017 at 08:25 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Note to Self: I always find it interesting that Friedman and the monetarists formulated money demand as a function of income rather than of private spending, or even of private consumption spending. You don't need or want money when your income is high, unless you want to spend it.

Continue reading "" »

January 20, 2017 at 08:22 AM in Economics: Macro, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: A (mostly) smart piece by Nick Rowe. But it is not wrong to start with Knut Wicksell, as long as you get to Irving Fisher. And C+I+G+(X-M)=Y is a way of starting with Wicksell--that's why John Hicks called it the "IS Curve". Many might find it clearer to start with Fisher (I certainly do), but experience has taught me that that is really a matter of taste.

The rest of this, however, is excellent:

Nick Rowe: AD/AS: A Suggested Interpretation: "Many macroeconomists don't like the Aggregate Demand/Aggregate Supply framework.... So I am going to explain it...

Continue reading "" »

January 20, 2017 at 08:20 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: Looking forward at the Trump administration, it now seems very clear that under the Trump administration policy will be:

  • random
  • unmotivated by technocratic effectiveness
  • very interested in cutting taxes for the rich
  • very interested in entrenching the economic position of the rich who have Trump's ear
  • likely to produce a number of disasters--think Bush 43, only more so.

Therefore, it seems important that as much as possible should be done to encourage:

  • the neutralization of Trumpism at the state level.
  • the promising of future reimbursement of states that undertake said neutralization.
  • the highlighting--as a yardstick against which to measure policy--of what the plans were had the woman who won the majority of votes become president.

Nicholas Bagley has the ObamaCare front on this:

Nicholas Bagley: Patching Obamacare at the State Level: "If Congress zeroes out the individual mandate—and my hunch is that it will—it’s game over for the exchanges...

Continue reading "" »

January 20, 2017 at 02:51 AM in Economics: Health, Moral Responsibility, Obama Administration, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Better Living through Chemistry: My first caffeinated coffee drink in two weeks--and only my third in a month and a half. WHEE!!!!

January 19, 2017 at 04:04 PM | | Comments (6)

Twitter | Facebook

Live from the Land of Deferred Maintenance: Here at Berkeley, Evans Hall needs eight elevators. It has five elevators. But now, due to deferred maintenance and to "renovations", it has only three...

As a result, even though it is the third day of classes, the fifth and sixth floors of Evans where the Economics Department's are very quiet indeed...

January 19, 2017 at 04:02 PM | | Comments (3)

Twitter | Facebook

Older »
J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Fund Grasping Reality

Recent Posts

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787