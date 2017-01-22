Must-Read: A truly amazing number of people right now are doing a great deal to submerge the distinction between:

The effects of "trade deals" on the U.S. manufacturing sector (on net, next to zero)

The effects of our macroeconomic and industrial--or, rather, financialization--polices on the U.S. manufacturing sector (highly destructive, most particularly in the administrations of Reagan and Bush 43)

To submerge this distinction is to allow--encourage--your readers to imagine Trump's forthcoming abrogation of NAFTA will provide a significant boost to American manufacturing. That is false. And as Barry Eichengreen and Larry Summers pointed out in the FT last week, Trump's policies--what we know of them--if there are "policies" rather than simply attitude--are highly likely to further weaken American manufacturing employment.

So why would people who ought to know otherwise submerge this--important--distinction?

It's possible--and in fact correct--to think that (a) our macro-industrial policies have been disastrous for manufacturing, and (b) NAFTA didn't materially accelerated mfg employment decline and NAFTA abrogation will not repair it. So many working so hard to keep their readers from seeing that is really dismaying. And why? Because they hope to steal Trump's nativism and use it to energize their own preferred policy proposals? Or is there some other reason?

Martin Wolf: Donald Trump Will Not Bring US Jobs Back: "Blame foreigners first. This strategy is always the companion of aggrieved nationalism...