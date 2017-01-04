Mandates

2016 National Popular Vote Tracker Final

Donald Trump lost the 2016 national popular vote_ by 2,860,000 votes.

Over the past three cycles, Republicans candidates have received United States--I think--18.3 million fewer votes than Democratic candidates. (There are a lot of ways to try to do this calculation. But they all show a Democratic edge.)

Only Paul Ryan has a popular vote majority: his supporters won 56.3 million votes, while Nancy Pelosi's won only 53.2 million.

January 04, 2017 at 02:30 AM in Politics, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (13)

Twitter | Facebook

Econ 210b: Spring 2017: Announcement

Live from Evans Hall: I'm taking over Barry Eichengreen's "The Current Research Frontier: Great Recent Books in Non-American Economic History" course--Econ 210b--this semester...

I would ask those planning to show up on Tuesday please drop me a line--and also a book they want to read, if they have one.

Joachim Voth from Zurich visiting Haas will be joining us, and the book list still has a few spaces available...

January 16, 2017 at 06:20 AM in Berkeley, Economics: History, History, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: Guido Alfani: Europe’s Rich since 1300: "Throughout this time, the only significant declines in inequality were the result of the Black Death and the World Wars...

Continue reading "" »

January 16, 2017 at 05:44 AM in Economics: History, Economics: Inequality, History, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Current Links

Must-Reads:

Most-Recent Should-Reads:

Most-Recent Links:

January 16, 2017 at 05:13 AM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Weekend Reading: Belle Waring: If Wishes Were Horses, Beggars Would Ride--A Pony!: Best Weblog Post EVAR (Smackdown/Hoisted)

Clowns (ICP)

A lot of intellectual energy in the early 2000s was a reaction to the installation by a five-to-four vote of a manifestly unqualified president--and the huge wave of justificatory bullshit that the Noise Machine generated around that in the form of clouds of misinformation to hide reality. People with platforms began calling it out, hoping to find other people to talk to to check whether they were being gaslighted or not.

The finest example of this I have ever seen was Belle Waring's Best Weblog Post EVAR from 2004. It's a thing to remember. If aspect of the Reagan presidency were real tragedy, and the entire Bush 43 presidency was tragic farce, what is this about to be?

Belle Waring (2004): If Wishes Were Horses, Beggars Would Ride--A Pony!: "I think Matthew Yglesias' response to Josh Chafetz' exercise in wishful thinking was about right...

...even if Brad DeLong's is more nuanced.

I'd like to note, though, that Chafetz is selling himself short. You see, wishes are totally free. It's like when you can't decide whether to daydream about being a famous Hollywood star or having amazing magical powers. Why not--be a famous Hollywood star with amazing magical powers! Along these lines, John has developed an infallible way to improve any public policy wishes. You just wish for the thing, plus, wish that everyone would have their own pony!

Continue reading "Weekend Reading: Belle Waring: If Wishes Were Horses, Beggars Would Ride--A Pony!: Best Weblog Post EVAR (Smackdown/Hoisted)" »

January 16, 2017 at 05:12 AM in Information: Internet, Moral Responsibility, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: (Monday) Smackdown Watch, Streams: (Tuesday) Hoisted from Archives, Streams: (Wednesday) Economic History, Streams: (Weekend) Reading, Streams: Cycle, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: Kenneth Arrow et al.: (2004): Are We Consuming Too Much?: "We consider two criteria for the possible excessiveness (or insufficiency) of current consumption...

Continue reading "" »

January 16, 2017 at 05:04 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Jared Bernstein: More from the 2017 ERP: "Emily Horton... and Emma Sifre.... I asked them to choose a figure from the new 2017 ERP....

Continue reading "" »

January 16, 2017 at 05:01 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Christoph Lakner and Branko Milanovic (2013): Global Income Distribution: From the Fall of the Berlin Wall to the Great Recession: "The paper presents a newly compiled and improved database of national household surveys between 1988 and 2008...

Continue reading "" »

January 16, 2017 at 04:56 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: This first from Ken Rogoff is very sensible. But IMHO it fits awkwardly with the "debt supercycle" view. We are now, after all, a decade into repair of the debt supercycle after the crash. Why then is this still a big problem? It seems to me an implicit admission that there is something much more going on than a standard debt supercycle:

Ken Rogoff: Big Danger at the Lower Bound: "Given that the Fed may struggle just to get its base interest rate up to 2% over the coming year, there will be very little room to cut if a recession hits...

Continue reading "" »

January 16, 2017 at 04:52 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Monday DeLong Smackdown: Artists' Choices and Repeal, Replace, Delay

Jonathan Bernstein: Artists' Choices and Repeal, Replace, Delay: "Brad DeLong on what kind of president Trump will be...

...A lot here I agree with, but I think DeLong undervalues Ronald Reagan's appreciation of his audience -- his real audience, not just the one in his mind. Reagan (and not just the mythical Reagan, but, as DeLong says, the real one) was willing to back off on plans going wrong. For all of his considerable ability to believe stories that were not true, he was willing to accept that things he did could go wrong. I'm not confident Trump has that ability, and (unlike Reagan) unfortunately everything in Trump's brief political career has given him excuses for rejecting cautions from anyone. 

January 15, 2017 at 07:22 PM in Streams: (Monday) Smackdown Watch, Streams: Cycle | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Procrastinating on January 16, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

Continue reading "Procrastinating on January 16, 2017" »

January 15, 2017 at 07:18 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Links for the Week of January 15, 2017

Must-Reads:

Most-Recent Should-Reads:

Most-Recent Links:

Continue reading "Links for the Week of January 15, 2017" »

January 15, 2017 at 06:49 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (12)

Twitter | Facebook

A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspool

School of Athens

Live from Cyberspace: A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspoo:

I have swung around to a view of Twitter (and Facebook, but I haven't gotten around to managing Facebook).

Continue reading "A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspool" »

January 15, 2017 at 06:49 PM in Information: Internet, Streams: Highlighted, Web/Tech, Weblogs | | Comments (17)

Twitter | Facebook

I Have a Weblog!: Productivity! and Polanyi!

Shenzhen skyline 2015 Google Search

Editing a piece for http://vox.com. And sections that I loooooove are getting--rightly getting, I hasten to say: my editors are gods in human form whose judgment is superb--cut and dropped onto the floor.

But I have a weblog!

Continue reading "I Have a Weblog!: Productivity! and Polanyi!" »

January 15, 2017 at 03:00 PM in Economics: Inequality, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

For the Weekend...

Bob Hoskins as Nikita Khrushchev:

January 15, 2017 at 07:55 AM in History, Streams: (Friday) for the Weekend..., Streams: Cycle | | Comments (3)

Twitter | Facebook

Weekend Reading: Adam Tooze: Goodbye to the American Century

Il Quarto Stato

Adam Tooze: USA: Goodbye to the American Century: "The rise and fall of US hegemony. Or Donald Trump and the sunset of American hegemony...

...The American Century is over. We can tell, not only because the Americans have elected a ludicrous President, but because, for all his nationalist braggadocio, Trump’s ambitions are so modest. He aspires, after all, only to make America great again.

Continue reading "Weekend Reading: Adam Tooze: Goodbye to the American Century" »

January 15, 2017 at 07:41 AM in Streams: (Weekend) Reading, Streams: Cycle | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Buildng Tools: Growth

Growth: Exponential, Convergent, Logistic: How much of this will my students this semester know? How much of this will I have to remind them? And how much of this will I have to teach them for the first time?

Continue reading "Buildng Tools: Growth" »

January 14, 2017 at 02:05 PM in Berkeley, Econ 113, Economics: Growth, Finger Exercises, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri | | Comments (4)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: I believe Paul Krugman is right here. It looks as though Donald Trump's preferences are having very little effect on the policies of his own administration:

Paul Krugman: Infrastructure Delusions: "There will be no significant public investment program...

Continue reading "" »

January 14, 2017 at 11:03 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (9)

Twitter | Facebook

Weekend Reading: George Orwell (1946): In Front of Your Nose

School of Athens

George Orwell (1946): In Front of Your Nose: "Many recent statements in the press have declared...

...that it is almost, if not quite, impossible for us to mine as much coal as we need for home and export purposes, because of the impossibility of inducing a sufficient number of miners to remain in the pits. One set of figures which I saw last week estimated the annual ‘wastage’ of mine workers at 60,000 and the annual intake of new workers at 10,000. Simultaneously with this—and sometimes in the same column of the same paper—there have been statements that it would be undesirable to make use of Poles or Germans because this might lead to unemployment in the coal industry. The two utterances do not always come from the same sources, but there must certainly be many people who are capable of holding these totally contradictory ideas in their heads at a single moment.

Continue reading "Weekend Reading: George Orwell (1946): In Front of Your Nose" »

January 14, 2017 at 05:58 AM in Books, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Science: Cognitive, Streams: (Weekend) Reading, Streams: Cycle | | Comments (9)

Twitter | Facebook

(Early) Monday Smackdown: The Washington Post and Chris Cillizza

Duncan Black: Eschaton: America's Worst Humans: "Chris Cillizza. I'm sure Cillizza got his career opportunities through nothing other than the pure meritocracy...

...that exists in our free market Nirvana. Certainly he got none of the breaks that blah people do. Still if he wasn't doing this, I don't see how he wouldn't be under a bridge somewhere.

Scott Lemieux: Love Is Always Scarpering, Or Cowering, Or Fawning: "This month’s Cillizza Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Field Of Hackdom goes to… Chris Cillizza:

@TheFix: You should watch this Paul Ryan town hall on CNN. The guy is extremely impressive.

@OnceUponA: It is very difficult to have a working understanding of health policy and simultaneously be impressed by his answers on ACA. https://t.co/NTdpL9gTIw

Continue reading "(Early) Monday Smackdown: The Washington Post and Chris Cillizza" »

January 14, 2017 at 05:11 AM in Economics: Health, Information: Better Press Corps/Journamalism, Moral Responsibility, Politics, Streams: (Monday) Smackdown Watch, Streams: Cycle, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (3)

Twitter | Facebook

Obama and the audacity of hindsight

Must-Read: IMHO, the bigly mistake was that neither Obama nor Emmanuel ever internalized the necessity of ending meetings with the Rubin Question: "What, two years from now, might we be desperately wishing we had done here today?" Rubin calls this the "probabilistic framework". Whatever the name, it is essential--and Obama did not have it...

Gillian Tett: Obama and the Audacity of Hindsight: "It is tempting to point out all the things that Obama could or should have done better...

Continue reading "Obama and the audacity of hindsight" »

January 14, 2017 at 04:37 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (8)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: Trump's Republican Party: not the party of enterprise, but the party of rent-seekers with something to lose and of would-be rent seekers with something to gain...

Luigi Zingales: Donald Trump’s Economic Policies: Pro-Business, Not Pro-Market: "Trump is eliminating lobbyists by putting them in charge of all departments...

Continue reading "" »

January 14, 2017 at 04:11 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

For the Weekend...

Beyoncé & Tina Turner: Proud Mary:

January 13, 2017 at 06:41 PM in Music, Streams: (Friday) for the Weekend..., Streams: Cycle | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: What was my most prized and (I thought) original insight of 1991--one that I worked hard to discover and document in DeLong and Shleifer, "Princes and Merchants"--was, to Charlie Wilson 25 years earlier, a throwaway half paragraph:

Charles Wilson (1967): Trade, Society, and the State: "The two areas which in 1500 represented the richest and most advanced concentrations...

Continue reading "" »

January 13, 2017 at 03:24 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: Sharun W. Mukand and Dani Rodrik: _Ideas versus Interests: A Unified Political Economy Framework: "[We] distinguish between two kinds of ideational politics...

Continue reading "" »

January 13, 2017 at 12:49 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Matthew Yglesias: Democrats Should Write Their Own “Terrific” Obamacare Replacement: "Protecting Medicare and Medicaid means you can’t... scrap the Medicaid expansion, and you can’t scrap the payment reforms to Medicare...

Continue reading "" »

January 13, 2017 at 12:45 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (4)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Manu Saadia: Why Peter Thiel Fears “Star Trek”: "Asked... whether he was a bigger fan of 'Star Wars' or 'Star Trek'...

Continue reading "" »

January 13, 2017 at 12:44 PM in Moral Responsibility, Politics, Science Fiction, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (9)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 1

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford: 0199596654), chapter 1 http://amzn.to/2iloEx6:

A lot goes by in a very small number of pages in this chapter:

  • The depth of global poverty in 1500
  • The magnitude of economic growth since 1500
  • The sequencing of economic growth since 1500
  • The divergence of economies since 1500
  • "Reversal of fortune"--the not rich so much as densely populated stay poor; (some of the) less densely populated become rich--with cultural distance from Manchester being the key
  • Exceptions to this general pattern
  • Clues to "why?"

Continue reading "Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 1" »

January 13, 2017 at 12:28 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: History, History, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Paul David (2005): Clio and the Economics of QWERTY

Cursor and IMG 0180 PNG

Paul David (1985): Clio and the Economics of QWERTY, American Economic Review 75:2 (May), pp. 332-7 http://jstor.org/stable/1805621

These days a lot of energy and effort goes into user interface and user experience design.

And then we have the typewriter keyboard from 150 years ago.

It shows up in remarkably many places.

Is there any reason to think that it is in any sense the best way to lay out an alphabetical interface entry form?

No.

Continue reading "Reading: Paul David (2005): Clio and the Economics of QWERTY" »

January 13, 2017 at 08:57 AM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Economics: Information, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (6)

Twitter | Facebook

Cursor and 3225 22nd St Google Maps and Writers With Drinks spoken word variety show hosted by Charlie Anders Sara

Live from the Mission: Writers With Drinks: "Guest-hosted by Baruch Porras-Hernandez:

Continue reading "" »

January 12, 2017 at 02:51 PM in Berkeley, Books, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Procrastinating on January 12, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

Continue reading "Procrastinating on January 12, 2017" »

January 12, 2017 at 02:13 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

The Story of American Economic History

Cursor and rincon center murals Google Search

Let me start this course about American economic history with a story:

This is a story about a guy born in the late 19th century, in 1879, on the prairie: his family's homestead was 17 miles from the nearest post office. In historical terms, the horse-riding nomads who had dominated the prairie had only recently been driven off by the guns of government soldiers. Agricultural settlement in one of the richest soil regions of the world was well advanced, but frontier life was still raw and uncivilized.

Continue reading "The Story of American Economic History" »

January 12, 2017 at 10:21 AM in Berkeley, Econ 113, Econ 113 Lecture Notes, Economics: History, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (5)

Twitter | Facebook

Weekend Reading: J. William Ward: "The Hunters of Kentucky": The Kentucky Strain of American Nationalism Has Always Been Fake News...

Cursor and battle of new orleans Google Search

J. William Ward (1962): Andrew Jackson: Symbol for an Age 0195006992 http://amzn.to/2jAbLvi: "IN the spring of 1822, Noah M. Ludlow, prominent in the beginnings of the theater in the western United States...

...was in New Orleans. One day early in May he received, as was the custom in the early theater, a ‘benefit’ night. Remembering the occasion some years later, Ludlow could not recollect what pieces had been acted on that evening but he did recall doing something that was as a rule ‘entirely out of [his] line of business.’ As an added attraction he had sung a song he thought might please the people. The song was ‘The Hunters of Kentucky.’

Continue reading "Weekend Reading: J. William Ward: "The Hunters of Kentucky": The Kentucky Strain of American Nationalism Has Always Been Fake News..." »

January 12, 2017 at 07:38 AM in History, Moral Responsibility, Politics, Streams: (Weekend) Reading, Streams: Cycle | | Comments (6)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Matthew Yglesias: Obama to Working Class Trump Voters: You Played Yourselves: "'If every economic issue is framed as a struggle between a hardworking white middle class and undeserving minorities'...

Continue reading "" »

January 12, 2017 at 06:51 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Ten Great Books I Read in the Second Half of 2016

Live from the Republic of Letters:

January 11, 2017 at 05:34 PM in Books, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri | | Comments (9)

Twitter | Facebook

(Late) Monday Smackdown: The Intellectual Bar for Eminence on the Right Is Very Low Indeed...

Comment of the Day: James: Nancy Letourneau: Republican Confusion Over Obamacare Repeal: "Hoisted from 2012 http://www.bradford-delong.com/2012/10/john-podhoretz-badly-needs-some-better-friends-than-fred-barnes.html...

...But there is something serious to be written here about Orwell, "1984", and the ability of the Inner Party to keep its understanding of the world separate from the propaganda they feed to the Outer Party and to the proles.

I always assumed they knew this and were just trying to figure out who to blame when they didn't pass a plan.

Continue reading "(Late) Monday Smackdown: The Intellectual Bar for Eminence on the Right Is Very Low Indeed..." »

January 11, 2017 at 04:04 PM in Information: Better Press Corps/Journamalism, Moral Responsibility, Obama Administration, Politics, Science: Cognitive, Streams: (Monday) Smackdown Watch, Streams: (Tuesday) Hoisted from Archives, Streams: Comment of the Day, Streams: Cycle | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Readings for Econ 115: 20th Century Economic History

Il Quarto Stato

Last chance to change any of them out. Are these the right readings? Which will fail in their task? What should I replace the ones that will fail with? What things I have not included must be added?

Continue reading "Readings for Econ 115: 20th Century Economic History" »

January 11, 2017 at 10:18 AM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: History, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (3)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Olivier Blanchard: The US Phillips Curve: Back to the 60s?: "Low unemployment still pushes in ation up; high unemployment pushes it down....

Continue reading "" »

January 11, 2017 at 06:05 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: Jared Bernstein: More on the non-mystery of non-work: "Employment rates of prime-age workers...

Continue reading "" »

January 11, 2017 at 06:03 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Josh Marshall: What You Didn't See: "What may be the most significant news of the day barely made a ripple...

Continue reading "" »

January 11, 2017 at 06:00 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Nancy Letourneau: Republican Confusion Over Obamacare Repeal: "Perhaps the most troubling (but honest) quote came from Rep. Brady...

Continue reading "" »

January 11, 2017 at 05:56 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Dani Rodrik: Trump’s Defective Industrial Policy: "Sociologists Fred Block and Matthew Keller have provided perhaps the best analysis of the US “developmental state”...

Continue reading "" »

January 11, 2017 at 05:52 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Procrastinating on January 11, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

Continue reading "Procrastinating on January 11, 2017 " »

January 11, 2017 at 05:10 AM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Noah Smith: Sometimes It's Hard to Explain Market Failures:

Continue reading "" »

January 10, 2017 at 05:37 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (5)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Watch: Larry Summers: Best bets for public investment: "On January 9, the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at Brookings investigated questions about public investment in both physical infrastructure and human capital:

January 10, 2017 at 03:27 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Malthusian Economies--from 2008

Continue reading "Malthusian Economies--from 2008" »

January 10, 2017 at 01:14 PM | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

"Globalization" and "Neoliberalism"

Hoisted from the Archives from the Twentieth Century: "Globalization" and "Neoliberalism": for the Chronicle of Higher Education": pages version at: http://tinyurl.com/dl2010102b

From left and right alike we hear something called "globalization" condemned. The forces driving the world economy toward increased economic integration are sinister. On the left politicians like Democratic congressman David Bonior begin speeches by noting three things that come to the U.S. from Mexico--dirty trucks, drugs, and hepatitis. On the right politicians like ex-Republican Pat Buchanan blame a century-old conspiracy to deliver America into the hands of the international bankers--and somehow to Buchanan the bankers are always named Goldman, Sachs, or Rubin; never Morgan or Baker.

Continue reading ""Globalization" and "Neoliberalism"" »

January 10, 2017 at 07:23 AM in Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Economics: Macro, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: (Tuesday) Hoisted from Archives, Streams: Cycle, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Was This the Greatest Failure of the Obama Administration?

Preview of Was This the Greatest Failure of the Obama Administration

Not running the table in January 2009 to make a V-shaped recovery all but inevitable, but instead trusting to good luck and the accuracy of the forecast. An obvious mistake then. An obvious mistake now. And I have never heard a good account of why it was made--other than that Obama, Emmanuel, Plouffe, and Axelrod bonded with Geithner, and that Geithner is always "let's do less", no matter how strong the arguments to do more are:

Continue reading "Was This the Greatest Failure of the Obama Administration?" »

January 10, 2017 at 07:15 AM in Economics: Macro, Obama Administration, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (15)

Twitter | Facebook

Comment of the Day: Graydon: Is Innovation in Human Nature?: "Innovation always threatens someone's existing social place and security...

Continue reading "" »

January 10, 2017 at 06:57 AM in Streams: Comment of the Day | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: 'Risks' being misleading, Greg? Either an organization is interested in being a reliable, effective, trustworthy information intermediary, or it is not. The hope with the coming of the internet that we would have voices in the public sphere that built trust via expertise and attitude. Instead we seem to have clickbait in all of its forms...

Greg Sargent: Memo to the Media: Stop Giving Trump the Headlines He Wants: "If the headline does not convey the fact that Trump’s claim is in question or open to doubt, based on the known facts, then it is insufficiently informative...

Continue reading "" »

January 10, 2017 at 06:56 AM in Information: Better Press Corps/Journamalism, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: The first hint of what the Trump administration will be like is right now being provided by the health-care debate. It does not look at all pretty. I would have thought that Jared Kushner, at least, would understand that good technocratic policies have a higher chance of working, and that Trump desperately needs policies to work. But no...

Mark Thoma: Why Trump Needs to Take the Economy More Seriously: Trump’s habit of claiming more credit than he deserves stands in sharp contrast to President Obama’s inability to communicate all of the good things that have happened during his presidency...

Continue reading "" »

January 10, 2017 at 06:49 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Older »
J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Fund Grasping Reality

Recent Posts

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787