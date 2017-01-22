Should-Read: Business leaders are, in general, not the people to look to to take the lead in the public good operations of civil society at the nation state or the global level. They are enmeshed in networks of obligations. They thus respond to pressure that threatens the interests of those to whom they are obligated. But they do not take the lead that their take-charge within-the-firm personas would lead one to expect.

They can be--and very often are--powerfully influential and effective. But as a rule they are so only when their views and ideas are channeled through intermediary institutions with both funding and voice: the Republican Party, the Rubin wing of the Democratic Party, the Conference Board, the Business Roundtable, etc. It is the effective collapse of the first of these intermediary institutions as anything more than a lobby for tax cuts for the rich that is, I think, at the root of this Summers discontent. But while other forms of civil society mobilization produce crowds and argument in the streets, I think Summers will wait in vain for crowds and argument in the suites. That's not how they do:

Larry Summers: A Telling Moment for Business Leaders: "I got a chance to spell out my views on the role of business leaders in influencing public policy...