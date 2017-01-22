Live from the First Congress: WTF, Daron?:
This leaves us with the one true defense we have, which Hamilton, Madison, and Washington neither designed nor much approved of: civil society’s vigilance and protest...
Ummm...
Mr. Madison: "I will state my reasons why I think it proper to propose amendments [to the Constitution]...
...and state the amendments themselves....
First. That there be prefixed to the Constitution a declaration, that all power is originally vested in, and consequently derived from, the people.... That the people have an indubitable, unalienable, and indefeasible right to reform or change their Government, whenever it be found adverse or inadequate....
Fourthly.... The people shall not be deprived or abridged of their right to speak, or to write, or to publish their sentiments; and the freedom of the press, as one of the great bulwarks of liberty, shall be inviolable. The people shall not be restrained from peaceably assembling and consulting for their common good; nor from applying to the Legislature by petitions, remonstrances, for redress of their grievances...
Comment of the Day: Me: Teaching "creativity, empathy, teamwork, planning, problem solving, leadership, and so on": Unfortunately, teaching "creativity, empathy, teamwork, planning, problem solving, leadership, and so on" is very hard. And evaluating whether it is being successfully taught--whether the teaching of social engineering is any good--is even harder, in all likelihood because it may be easier to motivate the evaluators to give the teachers good scores than to motivate the students to learn...
Graydon has a good comment on how to do these things. But his recommended procedure is hardly one I would call "easy"!
Graydon: It's actually pretty easy to teach those things....
