Looking Forward to Four Years During Which Most if Not All of America's Potential for Human Progress Is Likely to Be Wasted

With each passing day Donald Trump looks more and more like Silvio Berlusconi: bunga-bunga governance, with a number of unlikely and unforeseen disasters and a major drag on the country--except in states where his policies are neutralized.

Nevertheless, remember: WE ARE WITH HER!

Https upload wikimedia org wikipedia commons a a1 Statue of Liberty 7 jpg

January 22, 2017

Links for the Week of February 5, 2017

Must-Reads:

Most-Recent Should-Reads:

Most-Recent Links:

February 05, 2017

Weekend Reading: Fintan O’Toole: Welcome to Trumperica

Fintan O’Toole: Welcome to Trumperica: "Donald Trump’s chaotic signing of grandiose orders has the air of a deluded despot’s last days, not his first...

...Probably the smartest thing anyone said about Donald Trump before his election was the explanation by Salena Zito in The Atlantic of why he could get away with making wildly exaggerated or flatly false statements: “When he makes claims like this, the press takes him literally, but not seriously; his supporters take him seriously, but not literally.”

February 05, 2017

Reading: Ernest Gellner (1990): The Collapse of the Eastern European Marxist Faith

Ernest Gellner (1990): The Collapse of the Eastern European Marxist Faith

This is a passage from the 1990 Tanner Lectures series: Ernest Gellner (1990): The Civil and the Sacred analyzing the collapse of the Eastern European Marxist faith to which Vladimir Lenin had played St. Paul to Karl Marx as Jesus.

Five Questions:

  1. What is "civil society"? What does it do that is useful for a society?

  2. What happens to a modern industrial economy if there is no "civil society"?

  3. Why did the Eastern European Marxist belief system contain the idea that when it was in power it could survive without--indeed, needed to do away with--"civil society"?

  4. What does Gellner mean by his claim that the Eastern European Marxist belief system was at bottom a middle class, a "bourgeois", idea--a reflection of the beliefs of the middle class in combination with their social and economic position?

  5. Gellner divides really-existing socialism--the Eastern European Marxist faith in power--into five epochs: Origin, Terror, Thaw, Squalor, and Collapse. Why did Lenin's and Stalin's (and Mao's) rule-by-terror not weaken, but actually strengthen the belief system?

  6. Most faiths survive empirical disconfirmation. Jesus Christ does not return while people who have known St. Paul are still alive. YHWH with a mighty hand and an outstretched arm does not raise up an Anointed One from the House of David to reestablish his and Solomon's kingdom. And yet the faiths thrive... Why was the Eastern European Marxist faith different from these others?

  7. Gellner's analysis does not seem to apply at all to the vicissitudes of Marxism and the Communist Party in China--to "socialism with Chinese characteristics". I cannot ask you to provide answers as to why what Gellner lays out as the apparently-inescapable process of dissolution and decay followed by collapse of the Eastern European Marxist faith did not happen in China. But do think hard about it: understanding why the historical trajectories have been so different is one of the most important and most mysterious historical questions of our time.

Read not just the excerpted passage at http://www.bradford-delong.com/2017/02/weekend-reading-from-ernest-gellner-1990-the-civil-and-the-sacred.html, but the whole Tanner Lecture at http://tannerlectures.utah.edu/_documents/a-to-z/g/Gellner_91.pdf!

February 05, 2017

Weekend Reading: From Ernest Gellner (1990): The Civil and the Sacred

Il Quarto Stato

From Ernest Gellner (1990): The Civil and the Sacred: "This... characterization of the south- easterly Muslim neighbor of Atlantic civilization... makes a neat contrast to the Marxist eastern one...

...there, we witness a virtually total erosion of faith, combined with a strong, in many cases passionate, yearning for Civil Society. In fact, the present vogue of the term originates precisely in the politico-intellectual life and turbulence of that region.

February 05, 2017

Should-Read: Thomas Black et al.: One Tiny Widget's Dizzying Journey Shows Just How Critical Nafta Has Become: "Global trade involves a complex web of cross-border journeys, seamless and often invisible to American consumers...

February 05, 2017

Petition from the Pennsylvania Society for the Abolition of Slavery

Www angelfire com art2 gabbay images paintings selling of joseph jpg

Benjamin Franklin (February 3, 1790): Petition from the Pennsylvania Society for the Abolition of Slavery: "To the Senate & House of Representatives of the United States...

...The Memorial of the Pennsylvania Society for promoting the Abolition of Slavery, the relief of free Negroes unlawfully held in bondage, & the Improvement of the Condition of the African Races.

Respectfully Sheweth:

February 04, 2017

Question to Self: Are these the two best books on literature ever? If not these, what?:

  • George Steiner (1975): [After Babel: Aspects of Language and Translation][] (New York: Oxford University Press: 0192880934) http://amzn.to/2kdl2g7
  • Erich Auerbach (1946): [Mimesis: The Representation of Reality in Western Literature (Princeton Classics) (9780691160221): Erich Auerbach, Edward W. Said, Willard R. Trask: Books][] (Princeton: Princeton University Press: 0691160228) http://amzn.to/2l4PgDG

February 04, 2017

Procrastinating on February 4, 2017

Cursor and We re All Public Intellectuals Now The National Interest

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

February 04, 2017

Comment of the Day: Me: Teaching "creativity, empathy, teamwork, planning, problem solving, leadership, and so on": Unfortunately, teaching "creativity, empathy, teamwork, planning, problem solving, leadership, and so on" is very hard. And evaluating whether it is being successfully taught--whether the teaching of social engineering is any good--is even harder, in all likelihood because it may be easier to motivate the evaluators to give the teachers good scores than to motivate the students to learn...

Graydon has a good comment on how to do these things. But his recommended procedure is hardly one I would call "easy"!

Graydon: It's actually pretty easy to teach those things....

February 04, 2017

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Clive Crook was once a smart, reality-based person. Then George W. Bush was "elected" 5-4. And he started to slide into making fake excuses for horrible actions by bad people. Then Barack Obama was elected, and he went off the deep end entirely--saying that everything bad that Republicans did was really Barack Obama's fault because he had not kicked Nancy Pelosi in the teeth sufficiently hard.

And now? His major message appears to be that the hippies should shut up, and that people should go out of their way to praise Trump when he does something that is not abnormal.

What are the odds that there will be a more-in-sorrow-than-in-anger-we-must-rally-behind-Trump-in-spite-of-his-imperfections column within a year? 50-50?

Clive Crook: Give Trump a Chance!: "I took part in an Intelligence Squared debate last night, speaking for the motion, "Give Trump a Chance"...

February 04, 2017

Must-Read: Jeff Desjardins: Visualizing the Shifting Income Distributions of American Jobs:

Preview of Visualizing the Shifting Income Distributions of American Jobs

February 04, 2017

Must-Read: Dan Nexon: The Trump Administration: It's as Bad as it Looks: "It will take about six minutes to watch Colin Kahl...

February 04, 2017

Must-Read: But, unfortunately, teaching "creativity, empathy, teamwork, planning, problem solving, leadership, and so on" is very hard. And evaluating whether it is being successfully taught--whether the teaching of social engineering is any good--is even harder, in all likelihood because it may be easier to motivate the evaluators to give the teachers good scores than to motivate the students to learn...

Jeff Engel: Robots Might Eat Your Job, But Being Human Could Get You A New One: "Erik Brynjolfsson... 'Will Robots Eat Your Job?'...

February 04, 2017

Should-Read: Sean Blanda: Medium, and The Reason You Can’t Stand the News Anymore: "We get sliced and sliced into smaller and smaller groups, each with its own group of pundits, publications, and Facebook memes...

February 04, 2017

Comment of the Day: GMcKCypress: Reading: Robert Gordon (2014): The Demise of U.S. Economic Growth: Restatement, Rebuttal, and Reflections: "If you're looking for a sound-bite definition of 'singularity'...

February 04, 2017

Should-Read: Pedro da Costa: Why the Trump Economic Boom Will Never Come: "Equity markets... [have] focused on Trump’s promises while ignoring his threats...

Continue reading "" »

February 04, 2017

For the Weekend...

California flag Google Search

This is how we do:

We tried really hard to rescue you from the orange-haired baboon. We'll neutralize most of what he does. We have our--big--problems, but we are a better future for a better nation. Watch us...

February 04, 2017

Should-Read: Business leaders are, in general, not the people to look to to take the lead in the public good operations of civil society at the nation state or the global level. They are enmeshed in networks of obligations. They thus respond to pressure that threatens the interests of those to whom they are obligated. But they do not take the lead that their take-charge within-the-firm personas would lead one to expect.

They can be--and very often are--powerfully influential and effective. But as a rule they are so only when their views and ideas are channeled through intermediary institutions with both funding and voice: the Republican Party, the Rubin wing of the Democratic Party, the Conference Board, the Business Roundtable, etc. It is the effective collapse of the first of these intermediary institutions as anything more than a lobby for tax cuts for the rich that is, I think, at the root of this Summers discontent. But while other forms of civil society mobilization produce crowds and argument in the streets, I think Summers will wait in vain for crowds and argument in the suites. That's not how they do:

Larry Summers: A Telling Moment for Business Leaders: "I got a chance to spell out my views on the role of business leaders in influencing public policy...

February 04, 2017

Should-Read: That this mistake could have been made is already a huge problem:

Joe Coscarelli: The ‘Bowling Green Massacre’: "Kellyanne Conway, the adviser to President Trump who coined the phrase 'alternative facts'...

February 04, 2017

Should-Read: Unhealthy food is at least tasty and fun to eat. Financial vehicles that would not be recommended to you by an advisor with a fiduciary duty to look after your interests are neither tasty nor fun to buy, as a rule. Gary Cohn's analogy is false:

FT Alphaville: Thought for the Weekend: "President Donald Trump has begun killing off an Obama-era retirement-savings rule...

February 04, 2017

Weekend Reading: Ernest Gellner: Conditions of Liberty

Il Quarto Stato

Ernest Gellner: Conditions of Liberty: Civil Society and its Rivals: Chapter 1: "A new ideal was born, or reborn, in recent decades: Civil Society...

...Previously, a person interested in the notion of Civil Society could be assumed to be a historian of ideas, concerned perhaps with Locke or Hegel. But the phrase itself had no living resonance or evocativeness. Rather, it seemed distinctly covered with dust. And now, all of a sudden, it has been taken out and thoroughly dusted, and has become a shining emblem.

February 04, 2017

Weekend Reading: James Madison: Madison's Bill of Rights

*

James Madison: Madison's Bill of Rights: "I am sorry to be accessory to the loss of a single moment of time by the House...

February 03, 2017

Procrastinating on February 3, 2017

Cursor and We re All Public Intellectuals Now The National Interest

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

February 03, 2017

Statement for the BBC on the Disruption of Berkeley Speaker Event on February 1, 2017

Cursor and bradford delong com Grasping Reality with Both Hands

Last night, February 1, while I was teaching, a number of people came to the Berkeley campus to hear a speaker invited by the Berkeley College Republicans. A larger number came to peacefully demonstrate against the speaker--to express their belief that the speaker was not invited because people thought that he had great and important insights about politics and moral philosophy, but rather because he is a specialist in making Asian, Hispanic, African-American, Muslim, and other minorities feel small and unsafe.

February 02, 2017

Comment of the Day: Altoid: The Thousand Day Reich: Civil Society: "We are re-litigating the Enlightenment...

...I haven't yet read Farrell's piece, but would point to the final few pages of Part II of Franklin's autobiography for a very terse explanation of how civil society works in practice.

Bannon and his identity-obsessed ilk of all backgrounds and creeds deny the possibility of civil society because they are purists who believe that the outer person we all see and interact with must be the same person inwardly--the same person to himself or herself--as he or she is to others. It can be a short step from there to the auto-da-fe.

February 02, 2017

Neal Katyal Has Joined the Trump Noise Machine...

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Duncan Black: Rearranging the Seats of Power: "If an 8pm SC announcement happens and an opinion piece shows up... in record time afterwards...

...the person... was enlisted in the PR machine of the... rollout.... Obvious... especially if you're boasting about it on the twitters:

@neal_katyal: Even a broken clock is right twice a day. This one, not so much. But once in 11 days. Stay tuned.

February 02, 2017

Should-Read: This. Judges who think their mission is to get out of the way and so ensure safe seats for their party--or for incumbents of both parties--are the root cause of a huge problem:

Steve Randy Waldman: Party Polarization Is Endogenous: "Centrist wonks lament party polarization...

February 02, 2017

Trade Deals and Alternative Facts: Now Fresh at Project Syndicate

Shenzhen skyline 2015 Google Search

Project Syndicate: Trade Deals and Alternative Facts: BERKELEY – In a long recent Vox essay outlining my thinking about US President Donald Trump’s emerging trade policy, I pointed out that a “bad” trade deal such as the North American Free Trade Agreement is responsible for only a vanishingly small fraction of lost US manufacturing jobs over the past 30 years. Just 0.1 percentage points of the 21.4 percentage-point decline in the employment share of manufacturing during this period is attributable to NAFTA, enacted in December 1993.

A half-century ago, the US economy supplied an abundance of manufacturing jobs to a workforce that was well equipped to fill them. Those opportunities have dried up. This is a significant problem: a BIGLY problem. But anyone who claims that the collapse of US manufacturing employment resulted from “bad” trade deals like NAFTA is playing the fool. Read MOAR at Project Syndicate

February 02, 2017

Guest Post: Joshua Gans: The University of Toronto May Be Able to Help You...

Cursor and university of toronto Google Search

Joshua Gans: "The Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto...

...is offering to help scholars and students impacted on by the new US immigration restrictions. We would like to hear from anyone who:

February 01, 2017

Reading: Robert Gordon (2014): The Demise of U.S. Economic Growth: Restatement, Rebuttal, and Reflections

Robert Gordon (2014): “The Demise of U.S. Economic Growth: Restatement, Rebuttal, and Reflections”, NBER Working Paper No. 19895 (February) http://www.nber.org/papers/w19895

Five Questions:

  1. What happened around 1880, in Robert Gordon's view?
  2. Why did it happen around 1880--not before and not after?
  3. Why can't we duplicate what happened around 1880 in its essential elements to deliver another century of 2%/year technology-and-organization-frontier productivity growth?
  4. What are the "headwinds" that will push median income growth in the North Atlantic economies well below the 1%-year labor productivity growth that Gordon sees as our likely destiny?
  5. Relative to all past civilizations, we are now so rich as to be approaching what they might have seen as a "singularity" of sorts. How many singularities or near-through has humanity transitioned through? How should we think about economic growth across "singularities" or near-singularities?

February 01, 2017

Should-Read: By Henry Farrell. Very good throughout. I would add that there is something to be said about anti-semitism: Jew-hatred precisely because Jews in the diaspora require the pluralistic foundations of civil society (and thus a civil society) in order to flourish. What is going on is, no accident, in many dimensions:

Henry Farrell: The Thousand Day Reich: Civil Society: "Ethnic nationalism (and–to extend Gellner’s thought a little to the US context–religious fundamentalism)...

February 01, 2017

Civil Society's Vigilance and Protest...

1st United States Congress

Live from the First Congress: WTF, Daron?:

This leaves us with the one true defense we have, which Hamilton, Madison, and Washington neither designed nor much approved of: civil society’s vigilance and protest...

Ummm...

Mr. Madison: "I will state my reasons why I think it proper to propose amendments [to the Constitution]...

...and state the amendments themselves....

First. That there be prefixed to the Constitution a declaration, that all power is originally vested in, and consequently derived from, the people.... That the people have an indubitable, unalienable, and indefeasible right to reform or change their Government, whenever it be found adverse or inadequate....

Fourthly.... The people shall not be deprived or abridged of their right to speak, or to write, or to publish their sentiments; and the freedom of the press, as one of the great bulwarks of liberty, shall be inviolable. The people shall not be restrained from peaceably assembling and consulting for their common good; nor from applying to the Legislature by petitions, remonstrances, for redress of their grievances...

February 01, 2017

Should-Read: Tim Duy: Was Kevin Warsh Really A Fed Governor?: "Kevin Warsh’s column in Tuesday’s Wall Street Journal was so riddled with errors and misperceptions...

February 01, 2017

Must-Read: A truly amazing number of people right now are doing a great deal to submerge the distinction between:

  • The effects of "trade deals" on the U.S. manufacturing sector (on net, next to zero)
  • The effects of our macroeconomic and industrial--or, rather, financialization--polices on the U.S. manufacturing sector (highly destructive, most particularly in the administrations of Reagan and Bush 43)

To submerge this distinction is to allow--encourage--your readers to imagine Trump's forthcoming abrogation of NAFTA will provide a significant boost to American manufacturing. That is false. And as Barry Eichengreen and Larry Summers pointed out in the FT last week, Trump's policies--what we know of them--if there are "policies" rather than simply attitude--are highly likely to further weaken American manufacturing employment.

So why would people who ought to know otherwise submerge this--important--distinction?

It's possible--and in fact correct--to think that (a) our macro-industrial policies have been disastrous for manufacturing, and (b) NAFTA didn't materially accelerated mfg employment decline and NAFTA abrogation will not repair it. So many working so hard to keep their readers from seeing that is really dismaying. And why? Because they hope to steal Trump's nativism and use it to energize their own preferred policy proposals? Or is there some other reason?

Martin Wolf: Donald Trump Will Not Bring US Jobs Back: "Blame foreigners first. This strategy is always the companion of aggrieved nationalism...

February 01, 2017

Must-Read: Mark Roe: Surviving the Next Housing-Market Hurricane: "illiquid real estate cannot solidly underpin a stable market for overnight obligations forever...

February 01, 2017

Is This Person Likely to Be a Good Judge?

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Donald Trump's court nominees and respect for the rule of law:

Cursor and 6 delong DeLong Election Meltdown on Twitter

February 01, 2017

Reading: Stephen Broadberry (2013): Accounting for the Great Divergence

Stephen Broadberry (2013): Accounting for the Great Divergence <http://www.lse.ac.uk/economicHistory/workingPapers/2013/WP184.pdf>

European Non-Exceptionalism:

  • Nobody in 300 AD would have seen western Europe as the future.
  • Same for 800, 1100, even 1500
  • Look at regions, not nations, and what do we see?
    • Little divergences within...
    • ...and then a great divergence between the sub-continents of Eurasia

January 31, 2017

Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Why the Industrial Revolution Was British: Commerce, Induced Invention and the Scientific Revolution

Robert Allen Urban Laborer Real Wages since 1325

Robert C. Allen (2011): “Why the Industrial Revolution Was British: Commerce, Induced Invention and the Scientific Revolution,” Economic History Review 64, pp. 357-384. http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1468-0289.2010.00532.x/pdf

Britain's (and Holland's) Uniquely High Real Wages:

  • Why?
    • (Northwest) European marriage pattern?
    • Yeoman smallholder legacy of the Black Death?
    • Profits from British near-monopoly of international trade?
      • The British fiscal-military state
      • The (First) British Empire

January 31, 2017

Reading: Michael Kremer (1993): "Population Growth and Technological Change: One Million B.C. to 1990

Cursor and 2017 02 01 Econ 210a Modern Economic Growth key

Michael Kremer (1993): "Population Growth and Technological Change: One Million B.C. to 1990", Quarterly Journal of Economics 108:3 (August), pp. 681-716 http://www.jstor.org/stable/2118405

Kremer's Model: 2HABt1:

  • Malthusian population dynamics
    • A possible (eventual) demographic transition once income per capita gets high enough
  • Innovation—change in log technology—proportional to population

January 31, 2017

Procrastinating on January 31, 2017

Cursor and We re All Public Intellectuals Now The National Interest

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

January 31, 2017

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Lachlan and James Murdoch: We Are Part of the Opposition to Donald Trump: "Fox News employees got a corporation-wide email...

...last night from their parent, 21st Century Fox (signed by Lachlan and James Murdoch), saying: "We deeply value diversity and believe immigration is an essential part of America's strength."

January 31, 2017

The Enigmas of Thomas Jefferson...

Cursor and 2017 01 30 The Enigmas of Thomas Jefferson pages

Every time I start thinking about Thomas Jefferson, I get distracted by the family psychodrama—and by the plight of the Hemings family—and by the fact that TJ named one of his sons by Sally Hemings, born at the start of Jefferson's second term as president, "Madison".

I wonder what Jemmy Madison thought of that, and whether Jefferson told him personally that he had done so...

<https://www.icloud.com/pages/0wxmEkVZBXxWgMNIfB6wmFW0Q#2017-01-30_The_Enigmas_of_Thomas_Jefferson>

January 31, 2017

Hayek and the "Shut Up and Be Grateful You Were Even Born!" Argument: Hoisted from the Archives

Il Quarto Stato

Notes: Hayek and the "Shut Up and Be Grateful You Were Even Born!" Argument: Archive Entry: I have long been of the opinion that Friedrich von Hayek saw more deeply into why the market economy is so productive--the use of knowledge in society, competition as a discovery procedure, et cetera--than neoclassical economics, with its Welfare Theorems that under appropriate conditions the competitive market equilibrium (a) is Pareto-Optimal or (b) maximizes a social welfare function that is the sum of individual utilities in which each individual's weight is the inverse of their marginal utility of income.

January 31, 2017

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: David Brooks falls victim to the soft bigotry of low expectations: the Republicans have, overwhelmingly, already chosen the baboon cage. And they are locked in there with Trump:

David Brooks: The Republican Fausts: "Many Republican members of Congress have made a Faustian bargain with Donald Trump...

January 31, 2017

Helicopter Money: When Zero Just Isn't Low Enough: Milken Review

Cursor and Helicopter Money When Zero Just Isn t Low Enough Milken Institute Review

At Milken Review: Helicopter Money: When Zero Just Isn't Low Enough: If you pay much attention to the chattering classes — those who chatter about economics, anyway — you've probably run across the colorful term "helicopter money." At root, the concept is disarmingly simple. It's money created at the discretion of the Federal Reserve (or any central bank) that could be used to increase purchasing power in times of recession. But the controversy over helicopter money (formally, money-financed fiscal policy) is hardly straightforward... Read MOAR at Milken Review

January 30, 2017

The Republican Party that Backed This Guy to the Hilt Is Dead to Me...

Will Jordan: @williamjordann on Twitter: "Days until achieving MAJORITY disapproval from @Gallup:

Reagan: 727
Bush I: 1336
Clinton: 573
Bush II: 1205
Obama: 936

Trump: 8. days.

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C3XD9pfWYAMInut.jpg

January 30, 2017

Should-Read: Neil Cummins: Longevity and the Rise of the West: Lifespans of the European Elite, 800-1800: "From the age at death of 121,524 European nobles from 800 to 1800...

January 30, 2017

Must-Read: Simon Schama: Joyless Fantasies Abound in Trump’s Inauguration Speech: "The 45th president is not only a cantankerous man but... a mentally lazy one...

January 30, 2017

Should-Read: Alex Field: Review of Marc Levinson: An Extraordinary Time: The End of the Postwar Boom and the Return of the Ordinary Economy: "1948 to 1973 has long been considered the golden age of the U.S. economy...

January 30, 2017

Should-Read: Wolfgang Dauth, Sebastian Findeisen, and Jens Südekum: Globalisation and sectoral employment trends in Germany: "The decline of manufacturing jobs in the US has been the focus of much attention recently...

January 30, 2017

