Mandates

2016 National Popular Vote Tracker Final

Donald Trump lost the 2016 national popular vote_ by 2,860,000 votes.

Over the past three cycles, Republicans candidates have received United States--I think--18.3 million fewer votes than Democratic candidates. (There are a lot of ways to try to do this calculation. But they all show a Democratic edge.)

Only Paul Ryan has a popular vote majority: his supporters won 56.3 million votes, while Nancy Pelosi's won only 53.2 million.

January 04, 2017 at 02:30 AM in Politics, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (10)

Current Links

Must-Reads:

Most-Recent Should-Reads:

Most-Recent Links:

January 15, 2017 at 11:12 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspool

School of Athens

Live from Cyberspace: A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspoo:

I have swung around to a view of Twitter (and Facebook, but I haven't gotten around to managing Facebook).

Continue reading "A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspool" »

January 15, 2017 at 06:52 PM in Information: Internet, Streams: Highlighted, Web/Tech, Weblogs | | Comments (14)

Must-Read: Christopher Boone et al.: Unemployment Insurance and Employment: "The Unemployment Insurance programme in the US was significantly expanded during between 2008 and 2014... 

Continue reading "" »

January 09, 2017 at 11:19 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Should-Read: Blond hair and blue eyes driven by connections with Vitamin D uptake, or sexual selection--but where would that come from? Spending more energy and sophistication in the MHC driven by increased vulnerability to diseases as we crowd together? The evolution of lactose tolerance is the only one that seems intuitive to me...

Yair Field et al.: Detection of human adaptation during the past 2000 years: "in the ancestors of modern Britons during the past ~2,000-3,000 years...

Continue reading "" »

January 09, 2017 at 08:17 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Procrastinating on January 9, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

Continue reading "Procrastinating on January 9, 2017" »

January 09, 2017 at 07:59 AM in Noted Items, Politics, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Must-Read: Very interesting. But do we have a read on what productive capacity is in Europe these days outside of Germany and Holland? Isn't everybody else still substantially depressed. So it is clear that Fatás and Summers are estimating something very important and interesting here. It is not clear that it is Larry's and my influence-of-slack-demand-on-the-supply-side-in-the-long-run parameter η:

Antonio Fatás and Lawrence H. Summers: The Permanent Effects of Fiscal Consolidations: "The global financial crisis has permanently lowered the path of GDP in all advanced economies...

Continue reading "" »

January 08, 2017 at 06:38 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Monday Smackdown: John Taylor vs. Janet Yellen in Early 2009 Edition

Japan

Can anybody give me a model-based or a framework-based on an empirical data- or observation-based rationale for what John Taylor was saying here about Japan in early 2009?

Continue reading "Monday Smackdown: John Taylor vs. Janet Yellen in Early 2009 Edition" »

January 08, 2017 at 06:32 PM in Economics: Macro, Moral Responsibility, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Who Will Donald Trump Turn Out To Be?

Clowns (ICP)

We have very little indication of what policies Donald Trump will try to follow or even what kind of president he will be. The U.S. press corps did an extraordinarily execrable job in covering the rise of Trump--even worse than it usually does. Even the most sophisticated of audiences--those interested in asset prices and how they are affected by government policies--have very little insight into Trump's views or those of his key associates.

Continue reading "Who Will Donald Trump Turn Out To Be?" »

January 08, 2017 at 04:23 PM in Moral Responsibility, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (18)

Should-Read: The Left Coast can neutralize a great deal of what Trump will do, and can do a great deal of good stuff that Trump would never think of doing. And it should:

Laura Tyson and Lenny Mendonca: Federalism and Progressive Resistance: "With the world’s sixth-largest economy, a population of nearly 40 million that looks like the future of America...

Continue reading "" »

January 08, 2017 at 11:21 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (4)

Should-Read: Interesting. But assumes that Theresa May is coherent:

Stephen Bush: Theresa May's Brexit Objectives Are Crystal Clear: "I think the Prime Minister’s getting an rap for inscrutability she doesn’t quite deserve...

Continue reading "" »

January 08, 2017 at 11:09 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Should-Read: Scott Lemieux: But Where's the Tort Reform?: "Rand Paul, the true progressive alternative in the 2016 race...

Continue reading "" »

January 08, 2017 at 11:07 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Should-Read: Manufacturing-centric industrial policy works (or worked) best when the hegemon of the world economy plays the role of the Importer of Last Resort. And only worked when there was a highly competent government--which raises the possibility that pretty much any other non-nonsensical development strategy would have worked as well...

Pseudoerasmus: The Bairoch Conjecture on Tariffs and Growth: "There is a vast empirical literature which finds a positive correlation between economic growth and various measures of openness to international trade in the post-1945 period...

Continue reading "" »

January 08, 2017 at 03:51 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (4)

The End of the Bond Bull Market?

3 Month Treasury Bill Secondary Market Rate FRED St Louis Fed

For thirty-five years the market has been selecting for optimistic and enthusiastic bond bulls.

Continue reading "The End of the Bond Bull Market?" »

January 08, 2017 at 03:42 AM in Economics: Finance, Economics: History, Economics: Macro, Science: Cognitive, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (8)

Must-Read: Did Trump understand what it meant? Did he really say it--or did he just regard himself as saying friendly noises back to Rand Paul to keep him happy? Did he mean it? Does he remember saying it? Or did Rand Paul simply decide to say that Trump said it, on the grounds that nobody can know, that his credibility is greater than Trump's advisors, and that if Trump snaps back there are benefits to being the office holder first out of the gate in opposition to Trump?

Time to resurrect the category: "Live from the Topkapi Palace"...

Allegra Kirkland: Rand Paul: Trump Backs Plan To Repeal, Replace Obamacare Simultaneously: "Rand Paul: 'I just spoke to @realDonaldTrump...

Continue reading "" »

January 08, 2017 at 03:31 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (9)

Links for the Week of January 8, 2017

Most-Recent Must-Reads:

Most-Recent Should-Reads:

Most-Recent Links:

Continue reading "Links for the Week of January 8, 2017" »

January 08, 2017 at 03:24 AM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (8)

Procrastinating on January 8, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

Continue reading "Procrastinating on January 8, 2017" »

January 08, 2017 at 03:06 AM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Should-Read: George Steiner: A Kind of Survivor: "Nationalism is the venom of our age...

Continue reading "" »

January 07, 2017 at 05:37 PM in History, Moral Responsibility, Politics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (4)

Should-Read: "Repeal and replace", "repeal and delay", "repeal and rename"--and now simply "pretend and delay". FOX News would, with a straight face, report that "the Congress has passed the Obamacare Repeal Resolution"...

Jonathan Bernstein: Republicans Really Can Pretend to Repeal Obamacare: "Sarah Binder hints that Republicans may wind up trying to get away with something even more cynical... 

Continue reading "" »

January 07, 2017 at 12:36 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Should-Read: If the unemployment rate had averaged 1.5% points higher over the past four years, how much lower would inflation be now? That depends on your estimate of the slope of the Phillips Curve. Blanchard tells us that it is currently about 0.18 in the unemployment version of the Phillips curve. Multiplying those two gives you 0.27. You then multiply that by either 1 (if you think inflation expectations are static and anchored) or by 4 (if you think the apparent anchoring of inflation expectations is an epiphenomenon of expectational errors) to get that inflation would be between 0.3 and 1.1 percentage points lower today than its current value of 1.6--putting us between 1.3% and 0.5% per year. The Taylor rule in the 2010s would have been "not a good game", in the words of the Fish in the Pot of Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat:

Neel Kashkari: Taylor Rule Would Have Kept Millions Out of Work: "Forcing the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to mechanically follow a rule, such as the Taylor rule...

Continue reading "" »

January 07, 2017 at 08:36 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

For the Weekend...

Sidney Coleman (1994): Quantum Mechanics in Your Face: "The problem is not the interpretation of quantum mechanics. That is getting it backward. The problem is the interpretation of classical mechanics...":

January 07, 2017 at 07:31 AM in Science: Cognitive, Streams: (Friday) for the Weekend..., Streams: Cycle | | Comments (0)

Weekend Reading: Daniel Kahneman et al.: Noise: How to Overcome the High, Hidden Cost of Inconsistent Decision Making

Daniel Kahneman et al.: Noise: How to Overcome the High, Hidden Cost of Inconsistent Decision Making: "At a global financial services firm we worked with, a longtime customer accidentally submitted the same application file to two offices...

Continue reading "Weekend Reading: Daniel Kahneman et al.: Noise: How to Overcome the High, Hidden Cost of Inconsistent Decision Making" »

January 07, 2017 at 06:14 AM in Science: Cognitive, Streams: (Weekend) Reading, Streams: Cycle | | Comments (4)

Weekend Reading: John Hempton: When Do You Average Down?

Weekend Reading: John Hempton: When Do You Average Down?: "Warren Buffett is famously fond of "averaging down"...

Continue reading "Weekend Reading: John Hempton: When Do You Average Down?" »

January 07, 2017 at 06:07 AM in Economics: Finance, Science: Cognitive, Streams: (Weekend) Reading, Streams: Cycle, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Three, Four... Many Secular Stagnations!

Larry Summers

I. The Third Coming of John A. Hobson

In my view, the current debate about “secular stagnation” started by Larry Summers is best thought of as the third coming of John A. Hobson.

3 Month Treasury Bill Secondary Market Rate FRED St Louis Fed

Continue reading "Three, Four... Many Secular Stagnations!" »

January 07, 2017 at 05:25 AM in Economics: Finance, Economics: History, Economics: Macro, History, Long Form, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: (BiWeekly) Honest Broker, Streams: Cycle, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (8)

Should-Read: This is really not supposed to happen:

Middle-Age Mortality:

Https pbs twimg com media C1cad7tW8AAuBgA jpg

January 06, 2017 at 03:25 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (10)

Comment of the Day: Richard Mayhew: A Proposed Twitter-Interaction Strategy: Draining Your Part of Its Cesspool: "I disagree. If you aggressively curate your feed and act as a reciprocal gift giving monkey...

Continue reading "" »

January 05, 2017 at 09:54 PM in Streams: Comment of the Day | | Comments (0)

Procrastinating on January 6, 2017

Preview of Procrastinating on November 20 2016

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

Continue reading "Procrastinating on January 6, 2017" »

January 05, 2017 at 09:53 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (1)

Should-Read: Etienne Gagnon, Benjamin K. Johannsen, and David Lopez-Salido: Understanding the New Normal: The Role of Demographics: "Calibrating an overlapping-generation model with a rich demographic structure to observed and projected changes...

Continue reading "" »

January 05, 2017 at 09:14 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Musings on Worker Stickiness, Full Employment, and Productivity Growth

Comment of the Day: Robert Waldmann: Musings on Worker Stickiness, Full Employment, and Productivity Growth: "Causation? Low technological progress would reduce the number of really good better than the old job openings...

Continue reading "Musings on Worker Stickiness, Full Employment, and Productivity Growth" »

January 05, 2017 at 04:03 AM in Streams: Comment of the Day | | Comments (0)

Live from Cyberspace: I think this is the greatest tweet ever:

Benedict Evans: On Twitter: "Asking current twitter users, who follow one of its creators, what they want. https://t.co/83RfZ6hW2z

Benedict Evans on Twitter Asking current twitter users who follow one of its creators what they want https t co 83RfZ6hW2z

January 05, 2017 at 03:53 AM in Streams: (Weekend) Reading | | Comments (3)

Must-Read: Don't hold your breath that the press corps will do any better at informing the public sphere than they did in 1981 or 2001:

Ray Dalio: The Fake and Distorted News Epidemic and Bridgewater's Recent Experience With The Wall Street Journal: "To me, fake and distorted media are essentially the same problem in different degrees...

Continue reading "" »

January 05, 2017 at 03:24 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Memories of Past Policy Disasters, and the Likelihood of ACA Repeal

Clowns (ICP)

Ah. Memories of 1981...

Back in 1981 the Reagan administration promised big tax cuts for the rich; higher defense spending; no spending cuts in programs that were really useful but only in rent-seeking waste, fraud, and abuse; and a balanced budget. They didn't add up. They went forward anyway.

The consequence was the huge full-employment Reagan budget deficit, and gave America a Hobson's choice between:

Continue reading "Memories of Past Policy Disasters, and the Likelihood of ACA Repeal" »

January 05, 2017 at 03:12 AM in Economics: Health, Economics: History, Moral Responsibility, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (5)

Must-Read: Ah. Memories of 1981, and past administrations that had made big promises but had no clue...

Josh Marshall: Chauncey Trump: "The AMA, which has been rather comically pro-Trump to date, came out today and told Republicans that they shouldn't repeal Obamacare without a clear replacement...

Continue reading "" »

January 05, 2017 at 03:09 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (3)

Musings on Worker Stickiness, Full Employment, and Productivity Growth

U S labor market tightness hiring and the decline in job switching Equitable Growth

In many businesses, the explicit or implicit human-resources policy is LHFF--last hired, first fired. That means that workers who jump from a job in one firm to a job in another purchase a greater beta with respect to the business cycle along with the higher wages, better working conditions, and more interesting responsibilities that would lead them to jump. This seems the most likely explanation for the fact that more than one-fifth of the hiring we would expect to get at the current aggregate level of unemployment relative to job openings is not there. After the catastrophic downturn of 2008-9 and the subsequent half a decade noncovery, workers' assessments of the risks taken on in jumping firms and thus going to the back of the tenure-in-job queue are likely to be greatly elevated. Everybody knows people who lost their jobs in 2008-9 and then had the devil's own time finding another one.

Continue reading "Musings on Worker Stickiness, Full Employment, and Productivity Growth" »

January 05, 2017 at 02:49 AM in Economics: Growth, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (2)

Procrastinating on January 5, 2016

Preview of Procrastinating on November 20 2016

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

Continue reading "Procrastinating on January 5, 2016 " »

January 05, 2017 at 02:24 AM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Comment of the Day: Kaleberg: Paul Krugman: Trade and Manufacturing Employment: "The general rule has been that when a robot costs $75K to replace a worker, that worker goes...

Continue reading "" »

January 05, 2017 at 01:38 AM in Streams: Comment of the Day | | Comments (3)

Should-Read: Timothy Martin: The Champions of the 401(k) Lament the Revolution They Started: "Herbert Whitehouse, formerly a Johnson & Johnson human-resources executive, was one of the first proponents of the 401(k)...

Continue reading "" »

January 04, 2017 at 06:17 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Should-Read: Tim Burke (2005): Book Notes: Theory's Empire: "Some other points that emerge along the way... strike me as important...

Continue reading "" »

January 04, 2017 at 06:10 PM in Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Live from Chicago: American Economic Association: The Nature of Capitalism and Secular Stagnation: Chair: Matias Vernengo...

...Panelist(s): Bradford DeLong, University of California-Berkeley; Han Despin, Nichols College; William Lazonick, University of Massachusetts-Lowell; Deirdre McCloskey, University of Illinois-Chicago; Anwar Shaikh, New School...

January 04, 2017 at 04:27 PM in Economics: Finance, Economics: History, Economics: Inequality, Economics: Macro, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Should-Read: Disagreeing with Olivier, my chances of success are surely less than 50-50. Nevertheless...

As I read the evidence, the short-run fiscal multipliers (1) from government purchases are rather high, (2) from transfer payments to the liquidity-constrained are moderate, and (3) from high-income tax cuts are next to zero. At the moment it looks like effectively all of the Trump fiscal initiative to be will take the form of (3). Some of it will be direct tax cuts. The rest will be tax credits to businesses that are not currently cash-constrained but rather, at the margin, in the share buyback business.

But they will produce a stronger dollar.

Thus I expect next to no effective fiscal stimulus. I expect a larger capital inflow (trade deficit). And I am told we now expect the trade war to start soon.

Thus I do not see why Olivier Blanchard is so optimistic. Where is he coming from? What does he see that I do not?

Olivier Blanchard: In Light of the Elections: Recession, Expansion, and Inequality: "What happens to the US economy depends mainly on the balance between macroeconomic and trade measures...

Continue reading "" »

January 04, 2017 at 06:44 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Must-Read: Eric Holthaus: @EricHolthaus: "Now that it's over, we can say for sure: 2016 was the warmest year we've ever measured on Earth." https://t.co/zmL9tEwWkA

Eric Holthaus on Twitter Now that it s over we can say for sure 2016 was the warmest year we ve ever measured on Earth Image andyskuce https t co zmL9tEwWkA

January 04, 2017 at 05:38 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (3)

Should-Read: Evan Soltas: On Twitter: "Why Trump has only "charlatans and cranks" for economic advisors, in one graph." https://t.co/CGb7nJNTlI https://t.co/6g2DwptZ0A

Evan Soltas on Twitter Why Trump has only charlatans and cranks for economic advisors in one graph https t co CGb7nJNTlI https t co 6g2DwptZ0A

January 04, 2017 at 05:21 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Should-Read: Mark Wu: The 'China, Inc.' Challenge to Global Trade Governance: "The rise of China presents a major challenge to the multilateral trade regime...

Continue reading "" »

January 04, 2017 at 05:18 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Https www gc cuny edu CUNY GC media LISCenter pkrugman Trade and Manufacturing Employment pdf

Must-Read: Since 1970, manufacturing employment has fallen from 25% to 8.6% of nonfarm payrolls. (Since 1940, from 31% to 8.6%.) With different--I will not say "better"__trade policy, that is, absent China's joining the WTO and absent NAFTA, we might be at 9%. (If you read carefully, you will find that Autor-Dorn-Hanson estimate the effects of increasing trade with China rather than China's joining the WTO. Trade with China would have grown in any event.) With better macro-industrial policy--i.e., no Reagan tax cuts, no Bush II tax cuts, no big Republican full-employment budget deficits, no strong dollar policy, proper nurturing of our communities of engineering excellence--we would have an economy more like that of Japan or Germany, and might be at 12%.

But 12% is a far cry from 25% or 30%. And almost all of the paths I can think of for getting back toward 12% are destructive. And every idea I have heard from the Trump camp for getting back toward 12% is (a) destructive, and (b) likely to be counterproductive on its own terms:

Paul Krugman: Trade and Manufacturing Employment: "America used to be a nation where a lot of people worked in manufacturing...

Continue reading "" »

January 04, 2017 at 05:12 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (8)

Must-Read: What Noah Smith does not get: The headline is not just part of the article--the headline is the most important part of the article. When academics complain that their articles have been misread because "I didn't write the headline", they do not have a valid complaint against the reader: the reader has correctly read what is in front of their eyeballs. They do have a valid complaint against the headline writer, and the organization that employs the headline writer. That's who they should be directing their fire against.

Noah Smith: Who Is Responsible When an Article Gets Misread?: "How much of the responsibility for understanding lies with the writer of an article, and how much with the reader?...

Continue reading "" »

January 04, 2017 at 05:05 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

The Neoliberal Bet: Tu Hoisted/W History

Cities

Hoisted from the Archives from 2000: The Neoliberal Bet: January 15, 2000 ; Our panelists--Robert Kaplan, Saskia Sassen, and Manuel Castells--are all seeing not a crowded, thirsty world, but a crisis of urban governance. We are becoming an urban world. Cities require a lot of public services to function well. And our panelists seem to have no confidence in the ability of city governments in what we call emerging market economies to deliver services--police, electricity, roads, schools.

Continue reading "The Neoliberal Bet: Tu Hoisted/W History" »

January 04, 2017 at 04:53 AM in Economics: Growth, Economics: Inequality, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: (Tuesday) Hoisted from Archives, Streams: Cycle, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (2)

Must-Read: The fact that Bloom et al. think that exponential growth is the baseline and the rule is rather odd, as is the use of the word "harder". We have had 25 Moore's Law cycles since the early 1970s. That means that computer chips now are 2^25 = 32,000,000 times as dense as they were then. And Bloom et al are surprised that it takes 25 times as many researchers to move computer chips from 32,000,000 to 64,000,000 times as dense as they were in 1970 as it took then to move to twice the 1970 density? It does seem to me that just because exponential growth models are easy to write down does not mean that they should always be our instinctive default...

Nicholas Bloom et al.: Are Ideas Getting Harder to Find?: "In many growth models... the long-run growth rate is the product of... the effective number of researchers and... research productivity...

Continue reading "" »

January 04, 2017 at 04:46 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (3)

Should-Read: Martin Wolf: Risks that Threaten Global Growth: "Consistent growth is a relatively recent phenomenon...

Continue reading "" »

January 04, 2017 at 03:17 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Procrastinating on January 4, 2017

Preview of Procrastinating on November 20 2016

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

Continue reading "Procrastinating on January 4, 2017 " »

January 04, 2017 at 02:44 AM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Live from Cyberspace: Noah Smith: On Twitter: "The history of Twitter in three tweets..."

Noah Smith on Twitter The history of Twitter in three tweets https t co 3DkMfEUbBX

January 03, 2017 at 05:07 PM in Information: Better Press Corps/Journamalism, Information: Internet, Moral Responsibility, Politics, Science: Cognitive, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri, Web/Tech, Weblogs | | Comments (1)

