NAFTA and Other Trade Deals Have Not Gutted American Manufacturing—Period: Live at Vox.com

NewImage

Live at Vox.com: NAFTA and Other Trade Deals Have Not Gutted American Manufacturing—Period: Politically speaking, there was no debate on United States international trade agreements in 2016: All politicians seeking to win a national election, or even to create a party-spanning political coalition, agree that our trade agreements are bad things.... From the left... Bernie Sanders.... From the right—I do not think it’s wrong but it’s not quite correct to call it “right,” at least not as Americans have hitherto understood what “right” is—but from somewhere... now-President Donald Trump....

From the center establishment... popular vote–winning (but Electoral College–losing)... Hillary Rodham Clinton.... “I will stop any trade deal that kills jobs or holds down wages, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership. I oppose it now, I’ll oppose it after the election, and I’ll oppose it as president.…” The rhetoric of all three candidates resonates with the criticism of trade agreements that we heard way back when NAFTA was on the table as a proposal—not, as today, something to blame all our current economic woes on... Read MOAR at http://vox.com

Continue reading "NAFTA and Other Trade Deals Have Not Gutted American Manufacturing—Period: Live at Vox.com" »

January 24, 2017 at 06:35 AM in Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Economics: Inequality, History, Long Form, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: (BiWeekly) Honest Broker, Streams: Cycle, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (63)

Twitter | Facebook

Current Links

Must-Reads:

Most-Recent Should-Reads:

Most-Recent Links:

February 05, 2017 at 04:55 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Real Americans Say No to the Muslim and Refugee Ban!

Cursor and File Jan 29 14 14 16 jpeg

My 26-year-old Michael is demonstrating at Dulles Airport. His brand-new congressman (and my wife's classmate) Jamie Raskin showed up...

We have had a lot of moral responsibility moments since November 2000. This is another huge one...

January 29, 2017 at 02:18 PM in Moral Responsibility, Politics | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading Robert Reich (2015): Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few

Robert Reich (2015): Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few (New York: Knopf: 0385350570) http://amzn.to/29Viz6w

Can This Capitalism Be Saved?: Robert Reich in his Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few http://amzn.to/29Viz6w wants to remind us Americans of our strong record of “expanding the circle of prosperity when capitalism gets off track.” We have in our past no fewer than four times built up countervailing power to curb the ability of those controlling last generation’s wealth and this generation’s politics to tune institutions, property rights, and policy to their station.

Continue reading "Reading Robert Reich (2015): Saving Capitalism: For the Many, Not the Few" »

January 29, 2017 at 12:50 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Economics: Inequality, History, Moral Responsibility, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson (2016): American Amnesia: How the War on Government Led Us to Forget What Made America Prosper

Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson (2016): American Amnesia: How the War on Government Led Us to Forget What Made America Prosper (New York: Simon and Schuster: 1451667825) http://amzn.to/29ZTpPq

The Loss of Pragmatic Can-Do America: Hacker and Pierson's thesis runs exactly parallel to the thesis of Steven S. Cohen and my Concrete Economics: The Hamilton Approach to Economic Growth and Policy http://amzn.to/2a9xzfg.

Continue reading "Reading: Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson (2016): American Amnesia: How the War on Government Led Us to Forget What Made America Prosper" »

January 29, 2017 at 12:45 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Economics: Inequality, Moral Responsibility, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Adair Turner (2015): Between Debt and the Devil: Money, Credit, and Fixing Global Finance

Adair Turner (2015) Between Debt and the Devil: Money, Credit, and Fixing Global Finance (Princeton: Princeton University Press: 0691169640) http://amzn.to/29ZT6UM

The Devil We Sort of Know: Adair Turner's book http://amzn.to/29VqW1z has, I believe, at its core an argument that I trace to John Maynard Keynes : that we are approaching the age of the euthanasia of the rentier.

Continue reading "Reading: Adair Turner (2015): Between Debt and the Devil: Money, Credit, and Fixing Global Finance" »

January 29, 2017 at 12:39 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Finance, Economics: History, Economics: Macro, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Robert J. Gordon (2016): The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living since the Civil War

Robert J. Gordon (2016): The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living since the Civil War (Princeton: Princeton University Press: 0691147728) http://amzn.to/29VimjK

Dismounting from the Economic Growth Wave: Gordon tells us that the era of modern economic growth that we had gotten used to living in since 1870 or so is over. It was starting in 1870 with the iron-hulled screw-propellered ocean-going steamship, the submarine telegraph cable, and the industrial research lab that the pace of frontier-economy economic growth kicked up a notch to a steady long-term measured per capita economic growth rate of 2%/year. And it is ending now.

Continue reading "Reading: Robert J. Gordon (2016): The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living since the Civil War" »

January 29, 2017 at 12:34 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Procrastinating on January 29, 2017

Cursor and We re All Public Intellectuals Now The National Interest

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

Continue reading "Procrastinating on January 29, 2017" »

January 29, 2017 at 12:09 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Barry Eichengreen (2008): Globalizing Capital: A History of the International Monetary System

Barry Eichengreen (2008): Globalizing Capital: A History of the International Monetary System (Princeton: Princeton University Press: 0691139377) http://amzn.to/2kG1v57

Chapter 1: Introduction: Six Questions:

  1. In what sense is the international monetary system key "glue" for the cross-country global division of labor?
  2. What are "international capital markets"?
  3. What is the connection between flexibility of exchange rates and the magnitude of international capital flows?
  4. Why does the standard explanation of the development of the international monetary system—in terms of a steadily increasing tide of globalization in response to falling transport and communication costs—simply not work?
  5. Why does Eichengreen divide the period from 1850 into five different "régimes"? What themes are common across two or more of these "régimes"? What these are different?
  6. How have governments' objectives with respect to the international monetary system changed over the past nearly two hundred years?
  7. "Network externalities." What are they? Why are they important?
  8. What did Karl Polanyi write back in 1944? Why is it important? Why is it more important now than it was when Barry began working on this book in the 1990s?

Continue reading "Reading: Barry Eichengreen (2008): Globalizing Capital: A History of the International Monetary System" »

January 29, 2017 at 09:50 AM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Finance, Economics: History, Economics: Macro, History, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Wanted: A Readable Polanyi...

Il Quarto Stato

For almost my entire adult life--since I was a sophomore, IIRC--I have thought that the key social theorist for our age is neither Marx nor Mill nor Toqueville nor Weber nor Durkheim, but rather John Maynard Keynes. Now I think, I am slowly swinging around to thinking that the key social theorist is Karl Polanyi. The problem is that Polanyi writes so damnably badly--a fault he shares with, among others, Hyman Minsky. Just as Charlie Kindleberger is a much better Minsky than Minsky is, we need a much better Polanyi than Polanyi...

Continue reading "Wanted: A Readable Polanyi..." »

January 29, 2017 at 09:11 AM in Books, Economics: History, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Science: Cognitive, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (5)

Twitter | Facebook

Links for the Week of January 29, 2017

Must-Reads:

Most-Recent Should-Reads:

Most-Recent Links:

Continue reading "Links for the Week of January 29, 2017" »

January 29, 2017 at 08:45 AM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (4)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Alan Smith and Federica Cocco: The huge disparities in US life expectancy in five charts: "Inequality means that individuals in the US have very different experiences...

Continue reading "" »

January 29, 2017 at 08:11 AM in Economics: Health, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: I believe that Mike Pence, Mitch McConnell, and Paul Ryan need to start the process of invoking the 25th Amendment in order to properly assess the situation:

Benjamin Wittes: Malevolence Tempered by Incompetence: Trump’s Horrifying Executive Order on Refugees and Visas: The malevolence of President Trump’s Executive Order on visas and refugees is mitigated chiefly...

Continue reading "" »

January 29, 2017 at 06:19 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (11)

Twitter | Facebook

No. NAFTA Didn't Kill American Manufacturing Employment: Afterthoughts 5

Modern Assembly Line

The biggest weasel-phrase--the biggest phrase that is not part of an argument, but rather a placeholder for the fact that I strongly believe that an argument here is needed but have not (yet) thought (my position on) it through (to my satisfaction)--is "proper nurturing of communities of engineering practice".

Going through the big Vox piece <http://www.vox.com/the-big-idea/2017/1/24/14363148/trade-deals-nafta-wto-china-job-loss-trump> I find it in four places:

Continue reading "No. NAFTA Didn't Kill American Manufacturing Employment: Afterthoughts 5" »

January 29, 2017 at 06:02 AM in Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: David Anderson: Trump and the Global Creative Class: "Amitabh Chandra: 'Immigration ban and the fear they create is a giant tax on US universities and US innovation... research and R&D will move abroad'...

Continue reading "" »

January 29, 2017 at 05:11 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: The fact that the late Mickey Kantor oversold the benefits from NAFTA for the United States in 1993 does not mean that it is not on balance a good thing, and does not mean that abrogating NAFTA would be a good thing. For one thing, while the relative benefits (and drawbacks!) for the U.S. are small, the benefits for Mexico are very very large indeed. To elide that is to do no good service:

Kevin Drum: NAFTA Is Really Not a Big Deal: "How big an impact did NAFTA have on the US economy?...

Continue reading "" »

January 29, 2017 at 05:01 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Bill McBride: These Are Not Normal Times: "These are not normal times...

Continue reading "" »

January 29, 2017 at 05:01 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 5

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford), chapter 5 http://amzn.to/2iloEx6

Five Questions:

  1. Of the five great Eurasian Empires--Russia, China, Mughal India, Safavid Persia, and Ottoman Turkey--which did best at coping with the opportunities and problems opened up in the course of world history after 1500?
  2. According to Allen, none of the five were going to industrialize--that required (a) engrossing a very large share of the gains from globalization coupled with (b) cheap coal and (c) a cutting-edge engineering culture. But why were they not more successful at commercializing?
  3. What needed to happen for an empire to keep its substantial political independence in the face of the rise of Western Europe?
  4. What is "deindustrialization"?
  5. Why did Mughal India not pursue the standard 19th century model of catch-up development? Why did Czarist Russia not pursue it? Qing China? Safavid Persia? Ottoman Turkey?

January 28, 2017 at 05:15 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Economics: Macro, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 6

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 6 http://amzn.to/2iloEx6

Five Questions:

  1. What does Allen mean by "the different development trajectories of North and South America run back to the colonial period and are rooted in geography and demography..."?
  2. What were the major consequences of the "discovery" of America by Europeans for the previous Amerindian populations and civilizations?
  3. Why were Mexico and Peru unable to benefit from the industrialization of Britain in the late 18th and Western Europe in the 19th century the way that the U.S. and Canada were able to benefit?
  4. Why does Allen say that "economic policy had greater impact than... institutions" in the economic success of the U.S. (and Canada)?
  5. What kept Mexico and Peru from adopting similar economic policies?

January 28, 2017 at 05:07 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Economics: Macro, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 7

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 7 http://amzn.to/2iloEx6

Six Questions:

  1. What is the "short list" of candidates that are major causes for both the origins and the persistence of deep relative poverty in sub-Saharan Africa?
  2. Allen attributes a lot of early African underdevelopment to relatively low population density. What, according to Allen, kept population density low in West Africa? In East Africa? In South Africa?
  3. West Africa saw major medieval empires--Ghana, Mali, Songhay. How does their existence square with Allen's story? Why, in Allen's view, were they not or why did they not trigger the growth of what Allen calls "advanced agricultural civilizations"?
  4. East Africa had a great deal of contact with the advanced agricultural civilizations of the Indian Ocean basin for a very long time. Why, in Allen's view, did that not trigger the development of what Allen calls "advanced agricultural civilizations"?
  5. Allen thinks that Africa's poverty today was "baked in the cake" as of 1500--that the "social and economic structure of 1500... determined how the continent responded to globalization and imperialism, and those responses have kept it poor since..." Is this true? How could we find out whether this is true or not?
  6. Africa developed major exports in the late-nineteenth century--cocoa, oils, precious metals, copper and other metals, coffee, and others. After World War II Zambia was richer and more developed than Portugal. What factors, according to Allen, turned those moves toward export-oriented development that African economies undertook into a trap?

January 28, 2017 at 04:46 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Economics: Macro, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 8

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford), chapter 8 http://amzn.to/2iloEx6

Five Questions:

  1. What was the "standard model" of 19th century catch-up industrialization? Which countries were able to adopt it successfully? Which were not?
  2. Why did the standard model become less and less adequate as a tool for catch-up industrialization as the 19th century gave way to the 20th?
  3. Why did the standard model not work well in Latin America?
  4. Why did the standard model not work well in Eastern Europe?
  5. Japan was the only country not rich in 1870 that, until well after World War II, could in any sense claim to have joined the rich economies of the (extended) North Atlantic as far as its state of economic development was concerned. Why was Japan unique?

January 28, 2017 at 04:33 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Economics: Macro, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, chapter 9

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford), chapter 9 http://amzn.to/2iloEx6

Five Questions:

  1. Why, according to Allen, does the 19th century growth-and-convergence recipe no longer work in the 20th century?
  2. What, according to Allen, does work in the 20th century?
  3. What are the prerequisites for successful "big push industrialization"?
  4. Bear in mind that every country has at least thought about trying "big push industrialization": what has kept it from being successful in more countries?
  5. What are the holes in Allen's argument about "big push industrialization"? Is it broadly true? Is it broadly complete? How could we figure out more about how true and complete it is?

January 28, 2017 at 04:26 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Economics: Macro, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction, Epilogue

Robert Allen (2011): Global Economic History: A Very Short Introduction (New York: Oxford), Epilogue http://amzn.to/2iloEx6

Five Questions:

  1. Assuming that GDP per capita in the "rich" countries--what we will not be able to call the (extended) North Atlantic for much longer--continues to grow at about 2%/year, how rich will the rich be come 2050 or 2100?
  2. What other countries are likely to have joined the rich, or at least be within hailing distance?
  3. What will life be like in countries that will not have "converged"?
  4. How have countries successfully closed the gaps with the (extended) North Atlantic--in education, in capital, and in productivity--in the past?
  5. What has kept other countries from closing these gaps? What are the prospects for them closing these gaps in the future?

January 28, 2017 at 04:14 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Guillaume Daudin et al.: Globalization 1870-1914

Guillaume Daudin et al.: Globalization 1870-1914 <http://tinyurl.com/dl20161210g>

Five Questions:

  1. In what sense was "1870 to 1914... the high water mark of 19th century "globalization?
  2. Was Gilded Age globalization--1870-1914 globalization--primarily about trade of goods, flows of capital investment, migrations of people, or the diffusion of ideas?
  3. What were the major institutional prerequisites necessary to support Gilded Age globalization?
  4. Why were these prerequisites so widespread throughout the world? Or were they?
  5. Was it sustainable, in the sense that the catastrophes started by World War I were unlucky accidents? Or did it contain within itself the seeds of a powerful backlash?

January 28, 2017 at 03:54 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Finance, Economics: Growth, Economics: Inequality, Economics: Macro, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Norman Angell (1909): Europe's Optical Illusion, chapters 6-9

Norman Angell (1909): Europe's Optical Illusion, chapters 6-9 http://tinyurl.com/dl20161210i

Norman Angell's pre-World War I works are perhaps the saddest on my bookshelf. Angell explains, patiently and relentlessly, that humanity has outgrown war.

Continue reading "Reading: Norman Angell (1909): Europe's Optical Illusion, chapters 6-9" »

January 28, 2017 at 03:19 PM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: History, History, Political Economy, Politics | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: John Maynard Keynes (1919): The Economic Consequences of the Peace, chs. 1-2

John Maynard Keynes (1919): The Economic Consequences of the Peace, chapters 1 and 2 http://tinyurl.com/dl20161210k

To much of the industrial world—especially to those engaged in commerce, trade, and enterprise—World War I seemed impossible to imagine beforehand, and like a bad dream as it happened. The British economist John Maynard Keynes, one of those who saw the war as a previously-unimaginable horror, was afterwards to write of the pre-World War I upper-class inhabitant of London:

for whom life offered, at a low cost and with the least trouble, conveniences, comforts, and amenities beyond the compass of the richest and most powerful monarchs of other ages...

And he wrote, the upper-class Londoner saw:

Continue reading "Reading: John Maynard Keynes (1919): The Economic Consequences of the Peace, chs. 1-2" »

January 28, 2017 at 08:55 AM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: History, History, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Vladimir Lenin (1902): What Is to Be Done?

Vladimir Lenin (1902): What Is to Be Done? http://tinyurl.com/dl20161210n

Five Questions:

  1. Millerand, Bernstein, Kautsky, and company seek to change "Social-Democracy... from a party of social revolution into a democratic party of social reform..." soft-pedaling "putting so- cialism on a scientific basis and of demonstrating its necessity and inevitability from the point of view of the materialist conception of history..." Why, in Lenin's view, is this a disastrous thing to try to do?
  2. How does Lenin hope to maintain unity of thought and goals among would-be revolutionaries?
  3. What does Lenin think is wrong with simply helping workers in their "economic struggle"?
  4. What political events, crises, and struggles does Lenin think that communists should always be ready for?
  5. What are the organizational benefits that Lenin sees as flowing from the establishment of a clandestine "all-Russia political newspaper"?

January 28, 2017 at 08:48 AM in Berkeley, Books, History, Moral Responsibility, Political Economy, Politics | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Trolls...

Trolls

There are times in the past when I wished that I had this image at my fingertips...

January 28, 2017 at 08:32 AM in Information: Internet | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Patrick O'Brien: European Economic Development: The Contribution of the Periphery

Patrick O'Brien (1982): European Economic Development: The Contribution of the Periphery: "Throughout the early modern era connexions between economies (even within states) remained weak, tenuous, and liable to interruption...

...Except for a restricted range of examples, growth, stagnation, and decay everywhere in Western Europe can be explained mainly by reference to endogeneous forces. The "world economy", such as it was, hardly impinged. If these speculations are correct, then for the economic growth of the core, the periphery was peripheral...

O'Brien's piece is a critique of a large strand of 1970s literature about how exploitation not of internal western European populations but of people outside of Western Europe--Amerindians, mestizo and other inhabitants of the Americas, Asians, and Africans--was the driving force behind the accumulation of capital and the growth of Western Europe from 1500 well into the post-1750 Industrial Revolution era. O'Brien's point is that this argument was always innumerate: trans-oceanic trade flows were simply too small to matter in any simplistic way in which more resources flowing to the elite produce significantly faster economic development. I think his case is air-tight. If you want to draw significant causal links between trans-oceanic exploration, trade, conquest, and exploitation on the one hand and Western European growth after 1500 on the other, you need to tell a much more sophisticated and less simplistic story.

Five questions:

Continue reading "Reading: Patrick O'Brien: European Economic Development: The Contribution of the Periphery" »

January 28, 2017 at 08:28 AM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Economics: History, Economics: Inequality, History, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: Lant Pritchett (1997): Divergence, Bigtime

Lant Pritchett (1997): Divergence, Bigtime http://tinyurl.com/dl20161210e

The main purpose of Pritchett is to document "divergence." There is one group of countries--broadly, the (extended) North Atlantic--in which growth rates have been substantial and have been inversely related to GDP per capita at the start of the long twentieth century around 1870. But other countries follow a different pattern: what are now called emerging-market economies even though they started with lower incomes than North Atlantic economies have grown more slowly, making their relative position today far worse than it was 140 years ago.

Five Questions:

Lant Pritchett (1997): Divergence, Bigtime, Journal of Economic Perspectives 111:3 (Summer), pp. 3-17 http://www.jstor.org/stable/2138181

Continue reading "Reading: Lant Pritchett (1997): Divergence, Bigtime" »

January 28, 2017 at 08:03 AM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: History, History, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Reading: William Nordhaus: Do Real-Output and Real-Wage Measures Capture Reality?

William Nordhaus (1996): Do Real-Output and Real-Wage Measures Capture Reality?: The History of Lighting Suggests Not http://tinyurl.com/dl20161210f

Let's go through the argument:

  • Standard measures tell us that real wages in the North Atlantic grew at an average rate of 1%/year in the 19th century and 2%/year in the 20th century.

  • But let's look at the price of light: it suggests that growth has been much faster:

  • A wax candle emits 13 lumens, a 100-watt filament bulb emits 1300 lumens.

Continue reading "Reading: William Nordhaus: Do Real-Output and Real-Wage Measures Capture Reality?" »

January 28, 2017 at 07:03 AM in Berkeley, Books, Economics: Growth, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

For the Weekend...

Postmodern Jukebox: Paparazzi:

January 28, 2017 at 06:13 AM in Music, Streams: (Friday) for the Weekend..., Streams: Cycle | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

We Are Live and Ready to Go with Reddit AMA: http://reddit.com/r/IAMA

We Are Live and Ready to Go with Reddit AMA: http://reddit.com/r/IAMA

Cursor and IamA Economist Brad DeLong AMA IAmA

January 27, 2017 at 03:46 PM in Information: Internet, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: It's not just "pop economics" by "pop economists". It's bad economics by senior and (formerly) well-respected economists. Why Lucas, Fama, Prescott, Cochrane, Taylor, and all the other cheerleaders for fiscal austerity have not paid a big reputational price for their astonishingly transparent and obvious analytical blunders--what David Romer called "Econ 1-level analytical blunders" still astonishes me:

Noah Smith: The Ways That Pop Economics Hurt America: "Someone needed to write a book about how economic theory has been abused in American politics...

Continue reading "" »

January 27, 2017 at 12:39 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Larry Summers: Economy under Trump: Plan for the Worst: "There has not been so much anxiety about U.S. global leadership or about the sustainability of market-oriented democracy at any time in the past half-century...

Continue reading "" »

January 27, 2017 at 12:31 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (3)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Francis Wilkinson: Women Delivered a Body Blow to Trump's Populism: "If Trump embodies the people, who were those millions of bodies insisting that he doesn't represent them?...

Continue reading "" »

January 27, 2017 at 12:28 PM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Weekend Reading: Bonnie Kristian: We're All Public Intellectuals Now

Cursor and We re All Public Intellectuals Now The National Interest

Bonnie Kristian: We're All Public Intellectuals Now: "Michael C. Desch, ed., Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena: Professors or Pundits? http://amzn.to/2kx3M6U (Notre Dame, IN: University of Notre Dame Press, 2016), 416 pp., $55.

If there is a single theme running through Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena: Professors or Pundits?, a new anthology edited by Michael C. Desch, it is a word of caution for those who would guide the public mind.

Continue reading "Weekend Reading: Bonnie Kristian: We're All Public Intellectuals Now" »

January 27, 2017 at 12:25 PM in Books, Moral Responsibility, Philosophy: Moral, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: (Weekend) Reading, Streams: Cycle | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Procrastinating on January 27, 2017

Cursor and We re All Public Intellectuals Now The National Interest

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

  • Paul Krugman: Reagan, Trump, and Manufacturing: "It’s hard to focus on ordinary economic analysis amidst this political apocalypse...
  • Mark Thoma: What if “alternative facts” spread to economic data?: "Donald Trump’s inability to accept news that disagrees with [his] view...
  • Larry Summers: Time for Business Leaders to Wake Up: "I wonder what the business leaders who have been waxing enthusiastic about our new pro-business administration are thinking right now...
  • Dani Rodrik: What Did NAFTA Really Do?: "The overall efficiency gains are quite small...
  • Heather Boushey: [The challenging and continuing slide in U.S. unionization rates | Equitable Growth][]
  • Nick Bunker: [Weekend reading: the fiscal multipliers, childcare, and maximum employment edition | Equitable Growth][]

Continue reading "Procrastinating on January 27, 2017" »

January 27, 2017 at 12:23 PM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: The orange-haired baboon is far from being the only baboon in the cage:

Scott Lemieux: Just How Monstrous is the Contemporary GOP?: "Matt Lewis discovers that why Republicans never have an alternative health care plan. Perhaps the most instructive part of the piece is this bit of throat-clearing:

Conservative philosophy—from Burke to Hayek—suggests that comprehensive plans are a fatal conceit; the world is too complex to plan. The notion that Republicans could magically “fix” the largest sector of the world’s largest economy is dubious, at best.

Sure, every other liberal democracy in the world uses more government intervention to deliver health care to everyone for considerably less money. But “philosophy” tells us that this is unpossible! Cf. Edumund Burke on the French Revolution.

Continue reading "" »

January 27, 2017 at 11:55 AM in Economics: Health, Moral Responsibility, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

Must-Read: This does not seem to me to be terribly helpful. Dani Rodrik says, apropos of NAFTA:

  1. "The aggregate [distributional] effects were rather small..."
  2. "Impacts on directly affected communities were quite severe..."
  3. "Overall... a 'welfare' gain of 0.08% for the U.S. That is, eight-hundredth of 1 percent!..."
  4. "Trade volume impacts were much larger: a doubling of U.S. imports from Mexico..."

That is all true. But in today's context it seems to me to be... a very partial truth... a somewhat truthy truth... unhelpful. In my view he should, instead, have written:

  1. "NAFTA did very little to change any of the wages of unskilled labor, the wages of skilled labor, the rent of land, or the profits of capital in the U.S. The aggregate [distributional] effects were rather small..."
  2. "Impacts on directly affected communities were quite severe." But these communities were quite small, and could have been substantially compensated--and would have been had American voters not elected Republican majorities in Congress in 1994 and thus installed Gingrich as Speaker and Dole as Majority Leader..."
  3. "Overall in an HOV or Ricardian model we calculate net a 'welfare' gain of 0.08% for the U.S. But we believe that there are not only "Ricardian" but substantial "Smithian" gains from trade. As a rule of thumb, each $1 of extra imports that the U.S. took in from NAFTA was paid for by products that before NAFTA had sold for some $0.75 to $0.80 cents--a good deal on average..."
  4. "U.S. imports from Mexico doubled from a low base: from about 1% to about 2% of GDP.

And, most important, Dani should not have allowed his readers to keep their illusion that NAFTA is responsible for any appreciable part of the decline in the manufacturing employment share:

Dani Rodrik: What Did NAFTA Really Do?: "The overall efficiency gains are quite small...

Continue reading "" »

January 27, 2017 at 09:56 AM in Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (14)

Twitter | Facebook

Live from Cyberspace: Apple really cannot do the cloud over anything other than a rock solid high-bandwidth connection—and not even all the time then—can it?

January 27, 2017 at 08:54 AM in Streams: Across the Wide Missouri | | Comments (3)

Twitter | Facebook

DRAFT for IAMA Reddit: Friday: 4 PM PST: Afterthoughts 2

Cursor and bradford delong com Grasping Reality with Both Hands

IAMA economist Brad DeLong, an economist to be found at http://bradford-delong.com and @delong, a Berkeley professor and a former Clinton administration official. I am here to talk about why Trump's trade policies are highly likely to be disastrous failures—the normal result of a moron singularity.

But ask me anything.

Continue reading "DRAFT for IAMA Reddit: Friday: 4 PM PST: Afterthoughts 2" »

January 26, 2017 at 02:00 PM in Economics: Growth, Economics: Inequality, Information: Internet, Moral Responsibility, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (2)

Twitter | Facebook

The Age of Incompetence: No Longer Live from Project Syndicate

Clowns (ICP)

The Age of Incompetence: BERKELEY – On January 20, 2017, US President-elect Donald Trump will take office having received almost three million fewer votes than his opponent; and he will work with a Republican Senate majority whose members won 13 million fewer votes than their Democratic opponents. Only the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, led by Speaker Paul Ryan, has any claim to represent a numerical majority of the 55% of Americans who voted on Election Day 2016. Trump will also begin his presidency with an approval rating below 50%. This is unprecedented – or “unpresidented,” as one of his semi-literate tweets put it (before he deleted it) – in the history of such ratings... **Read MOAR at Project Syndicate

Continue reading "The Age of Incompetence: No Longer Live from Project Syndicate" »

January 26, 2017 at 01:45 PM in Moral Responsibility, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Highlighted | | Comments (7)

Twitter | Facebook

Brad DeLong Reddit IAmA Tomorrow, Friday January 27, 4 PM PST

Cursor and Fwd IAMA Calendar Request Brad DeLong brad delong gmail com Gmail

http://www.reddit/com/r/IAmA: I Am A, where the mundane becomes fascinating and the outrageous suddenly seems normal: Brad DeLong 2017-01-28 4 PM PDT

Continue reading "Brad DeLong Reddit IAmA Tomorrow, Friday January 27, 4 PM PST" »

January 26, 2017 at 11:01 AM in Streams: Across the Wide Missouri, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Larry Summers: Time for Business Leaders to Wake Up: "I wonder what the business leaders who have been waxing enthusiastic about our new pro-business administration are thinking right now...

Continue reading "" »

January 26, 2017 at 09:24 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (4)

Twitter | Facebook

Cursor and Reagan Trump and Manufacturing The New York Times

Must-Read: What produces manufacturing decline is not "trade deals" but stupid industrial and macroeconomic policies--like those of Reagan, and now Trump:

Paul Krugman: Reagan, Trump, and Manufacturing: "It’s hard to focus on ordinary economic analysis amidst this political apocalypse...

Continue reading "" »

January 26, 2017 at 09:20 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Should-Read: Mark Thoma: What if “alternative facts” spread to economic data?: "Donald Trump’s inability to accept news that disagrees with [his] view...

Continue reading "" »

January 26, 2017 at 09:19 AM in Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Procrastinating on January 26, 2017

Over at Equitable Growth: Must- and Should-Reads:

Continue reading "Procrastinating on January 26, 2017" »

January 26, 2017 at 08:33 AM in Noted Items, Streams: Equitable Growth, Weblogs | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

Live from the Orange-Haired Baboon Cage: Martin Longman: The Emperor is Actually Crazy: "We now, too, have a leader who is narcissistic beyond belief and clearly insane...

Continue reading "" »

January 26, 2017 at 07:06 AM in Streams: Across the Wide Missouri | | Comments (4)

Twitter | Facebook

Should Read: Bonnie Kristian: We're All Public Intellectuals Now: "Public Intellectuals in the Global Arena: Professors or Pundits? http://amzn.to/2kx3M6U...

Continue reading "" »

January 26, 2017 at 06:59 AM in Books, Moral Responsibility, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (0)

Twitter | Facebook

ON BLOOMBERG RADIO IMMINENTLY...

With Tom Keene. To talk about trade...

January 26, 2017 at 06:29 AM in Economics: Growth, Economics: Inequality, Political Economy, Politics, Streams: Across the Wide Missouri, Streams: Economics, Streams: Equitable Growth | | Comments (1)

Twitter | Facebook

Older »
J Bradford DeLong s Profile Typepad

Fund Grasping Reality

Recent Posts

Definitely Worth Reading...

Probably Worth Reading...

Delong typepad com images 20061030 WTC nysky3 JPG jpg

"I now know it is a rising, not a setting, sun" --Benjamin Franklin, 1787